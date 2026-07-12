Where Spirituality Meets Society

It is a common yet flawed modern platitude that intellect is an adversary to spiritual awakening, and that one must abandon reason to access higher states of consciousness. Any profound spiritual expedition must navigate the mundane until the limitations of the physical plane are outgrown.
In the tradition of Advaita Vedanta, the realisation of the ultimate reality or brahman cannot commence without anchoring oneself in daily practices that cultivate physical, mental and ethical purity. The Brihad-aranyaka Upanishad illustrates this through the divine injunction of the three ‘Da’s: damyata or self-restraint, dana or charity and dayadhvam or compassion. Because these virtues are inherently relational, spirituality cannot be reduced to a private pursuit. The collective environment is indispensable. This principle scales to the societal level: the power of collective action to catalyse individual transformation is profound, yet underappreciated.
Trauma and Solidarity
A compelling illustration of this dynamic can be found in the historical evolution of global healthcare systems.
The devastation of World War II inflicted such profound collective trauma that nations were compelled to restructure their social contracts. The creation of the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) in 1948, born from the Beveridge Report, is a prime example of reorganising a society around social justice. These sweeping reforms were not easily won; they required arduous political negotiation. However, by embedding these values into the structure of the state, the philosophy of ‘health for all’ transitioned from a utopian ideal into an inalienable entitlement.
Conversely, in nations like the United States, where such comprehensive post-war welfare structures were not adopted, the absence of collective institutional care is often lazily attributed to a cultural preference for individualism over communal solidarity. In reality, the failure of structural reform dictates the resulting public attitude, not the other way around.
Pragmatic Reform
Spiritual and moral advancement within a society is structural social change that assumes the driver’s seat in forging lasting shifts in human character. Failing to recognise this dynamic harms us.
When a heinous crime captures national attention, it invariably triggers immediate demands for more stringent laws. Cynics and certain factions of the intelligentsia often dismiss these structural interventions. They argue that top-down legislation is superficial, maintaining that only organic ‘character change’ can foster true social harmony. Yet, this idealistic stance ignores the reality of human psychology.
Unlike children with impressionable minds, adults possess rigid psychological frameworks. Passive spiritual discourse and moral sermons rarely transform individuals, save for those who possess a pre-existing foundation of faith.
Law and Virtue
Pragmatic societal measures and legal frameworks yield spiritual dividends in three distinct ways. They prevent the exploitation and suffering of the innocent. They interrupt the self-perpetuating cascade of moral decay and retaliatory crime that follows unchecked injustices. They establish behavioural mandates that initially compel obedience through the fear of penalties, but eventually internalise to form society’s intrinsic ethical baseline.
This mirrors the Aristotelian concept of habituation—we become virtuous by repeatedly performing just acts, even if our initial motivation is compliance with the law rather than pure moral intent.
Therefore, structural and legal reforms possess an undeniable, conspicuous spiritual dimension. We commit a grave disservice to our collective spiritual evolution when we fail to rally behind systemic reform, or when we dismiss it as overly secular or impractical. Furthermore, this dynamic poses a vital question for the media and other institutional pillars: in the discharge of their public duties, are they upholding the spiritual propriety required to guide this societal habituation?
Spiritual eminence is an impossible summit to scale without first establishing a bedrock of physical, mental, and importantly, civic purity. Just as a lotus must root itself in the mud to bloom, erecting lasting transformations in individual moral and spiritual attitudes requires the solid substratum of the society.