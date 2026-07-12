Where Spirituality Meets Society

It is a common yet flawed modern platitude that intellect is an adversary to spiritual awakening, and that one must abandon reason to access higher states of consciousness. Any profound spiritual expedition must navigate the mundane until the limitations of the physical plane are outgrown.

In the tradition of Advaita Vedanta, the realisation of the ultimate reality or brahman cannot commence without anchoring oneself in daily practices that cultivate physical, mental and ethical purity. The Brihad-aranyaka Upanishad illustrates this through the divine injunction of the three ‘Da’s: damyata or self-restraint, dana or charity and dayadhvam or compassion. Because these virtues are inherently relational, spirituality cannot be reduced to a private pursuit. The collective environment is indispensable. This principle scales to the societal level: the power of collective action to catalyse individual transformation is profound, yet underappreciated.

Trauma and Solidarity

A compelling illustration of this dynamic can be found in the historical evolution of global healthcare systems.

The devastation of World War II inflicted such profound collective trauma that nations were compelled to restructure their social contracts. The creation of the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) in 1948, born from the Beveridge Report, is a prime example of reorganising a society around social justice. These sweeping reforms were not easily won; they required arduous political negotiation. However, by embedding these values into the structure of the state, the philosophy of ‘health for all’ transitioned from a utopian ideal into an inalienable entitlement.