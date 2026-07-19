When Death Loses Its Sting

We as humans dread the demon of death. Even though we know death is inevitable, we long to live on and are often haunted by the fear of dying. Such fear is instinctive among lower animals—cows, sheep, cats, dogs, birds, insects and aquatic creatures—who lack the capacity to understand its deeper significance. When humans become excessively fearful of death, they allow themselves to be governed by the same instinctive impulse.

Humans are a gifted species. Endowed with the highest faculty of intellect, they can comprehend, assimilate and analyse the world around them. They alone can understand material nature, its creator Ishwar, and the relationship between the two. They alone can imbibe the divine wisdom revealed by Ishwar through the Vedas and apply it to cultivate positivity, peace and progress. Above all, they alone possess the capacity to attain spiritual salvation—the ultimate prize of the animate soul’s existence.

But to attain liberation or salvation, human beings need to work upon themselves physically, mentally, intellectually and spiritually. They need to acquire sublime knowledge and deepen their understanding of the material, ephemeral and spiritual dimensions of existence.

It is equally important to gain a clear understanding of the purpose of life and death. Death is merely one link in the eternal cycle of existence. While lower animals instinctively dread death, humans are expected to understand its true nature and live accordingly. This is the injunction of the Vedas and the message imparted by the sages.

The ultimate purpose of human life is to attain liberation and freedom from sorrow. To achieve this, the sages have emphasised the need to overcome the five obstacles or panch klesh to spiritual progress: avidya (wrong or corrupted knowledge and understanding), asmita (deep vanity or pride), raag (strong attachment or passion), dwesh (hatred) and abhinivesh (the animalistic fear of death).

If we are constantly afraid of death, we shall not be able to live peacefully or progress materially and spiritually. Such fear suggests that we are not in tune with the reality of life or devoted to Ishwar, the omnipotent creator and real-time regulator of the universe.

It can make us excessively materialistic, throw our lives out of balance and entangle us further in the labyrinth of sorrows and miseries characteristic of the mundane world.

Once we overcome the fear of death, we awaken to the realities of eternal existence. We come to realise that death is entirely under the control of Ishwar and will inevitably come at the time and place ordained by him in his infinite wisdom—for our refinement and ultimate betterment. He has ordained the recurring cycle of birth and death to facilitate the evolution of the soul and guide it towards the bliss associated with salvation.

Freedom from the fear of death broadens our moral compass and strengthens our commitment to dharma or righteousness. It sharpens our sense of duty, makes us a more useful member of society, and enables us to perform our solemn duties with courage and integrity. It also helps us make the best use of our physical and mental faculties for our own good and the greater good.

Freedom from the fear of death does not mean losing or diminishing our instinct for self-preservation. On the contrary, it heightens our alertness and strengthens our resolve to preserve life, born of the realisation that our time on earth is limited and every moment is precious.

Fear of death indirectly refers to an excessive attachment to life. This fear can consume us, diminishing our ability to live in the present and inhibiting our spiritual growth. A practical way to overcome it is to live each day fully, as though it were our last.

Let us follow the wise counsel of our enlightened sages and free ourselves from the fear of death that haunts us and entangles us in depressing states of mind.