The Making of a Generation

India is among the world’s youngest large nations, with a median age of around 29 and roughly a quarter of its population between 15 and 29—the Gen Z and young millennial cohort that will shape the country’s next few decades.

We all know that, as per the laws of nature, we live our lives through various stages such as infancy, childhood, adolescence, adulthood and old age. Of these life stages, the most adventurous and interesting is adolescence, which represents an inner emotional upheaval—a struggle between the eternal human wish to cling to the past and the equally powerful wish to embrace the future. It is indeed a critical phase in the life of every human being, because it is marked by intense physical, moral, cognitive, emotional and intellectual growth. Hence, it is essential that parents, elders and peers provide adolescents with proper guidance, support and an environment that facilitates their holistic development.

For most adolescents, there is nothing in the world more embarrassing than their parents. It sounds funny, but it’s true. It is just another face of what every generation experiences: the ‘generation gap’. The funnier thing is that these adolescents work hard to be taken seriously by adults, who themselves are often not entirely sure about life. Despite this, contrary to common perception, adolescents are energetic, thoughtful, idealistic and deeply interested in the values of life. They are full of optimism, hope and a positive outlook.

However, their only real disadvantage is their lack of experience, which makes them vulnerable to being misled into destructive paths. The primary goal of every adolescent is to achieve independence and greater freedom. They begin thinking more rationally and abstractly as they form their moral code, and in the process may become assertive, rebellious, non-conformist, opinionated and aloof. At this stage, they need to be guided with sensitivity and maturity: to acquire self-certainty, try new roles, strive for achievement, build an identity, balance rights with responsibilities, and identify personal goals. While dealing with adolescents, one should also try to step into the young person’s world and treat them with discerning respect rather than suspicion. Sharing their joys and sorrows, genuinely addressing their questions, and engaging them in moral and spiritual discipline always helps.