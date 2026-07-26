The Making of a Generation

India is among the world’s youngest large nations, with a median age of around 29 and roughly a quarter of its population between 15 and 29—the Gen Z and young millennial cohort that will shape the country’s next few decades.
We all know that, as per the laws of nature, we live our lives through various stages such as infancy, childhood, adolescence, adulthood and old age. Of these life stages, the most adventurous and interesting is adolescence, which represents an inner emotional upheaval—a struggle between the eternal human wish to cling to the past and the equally powerful wish to embrace the future. It is indeed a critical phase in the life of every human being, because it is marked by intense physical, moral, cognitive, emotional and intellectual growth. Hence, it is essential that parents, elders and peers provide adolescents with proper guidance, support and an environment that facilitates their holistic development.
For most adolescents, there is nothing in the world more embarrassing than their parents. It sounds funny, but it’s true. It is just another face of what every generation experiences: the ‘generation gap’. The funnier thing is that these adolescents work hard to be taken seriously by adults, who themselves are often not entirely sure about life. Despite this, contrary to common perception, adolescents are energetic, thoughtful, idealistic and deeply interested in the values of life. They are full of optimism, hope and a positive outlook.
However, their only real disadvantage is their lack of experience, which makes them vulnerable to being misled into destructive paths. The primary goal of every adolescent is to achieve independence and greater freedom. They begin thinking more rationally and abstractly as they form their moral code, and in the process may become assertive, rebellious, non-conformist, opinionated and aloof. At this stage, they need to be guided with sensitivity and maturity: to acquire self-certainty, try new roles, strive for achievement, build an identity, balance rights with responsibilities, and identify personal goals. While dealing with adolescents, one should also try to step into the young person’s world and treat them with discerning respect rather than suspicion. Sharing their joys and sorrows, genuinely addressing their questions, and engaging them in moral and spiritual discipline always helps.
Today, the need of the hour is for parents to engage with their adolescent children in a way that promotes their overall well-being, including the spiritual dimension. This is because spirituality integrates the emotional, cognitive and intuitive self, helping to form personal beliefs, attitudes and values. It is unfortunate that at this formative stage, when children need a sense of direction, there is often no dependable source of guidance.
Religion today has often been reduced to a superficial set of rituals. The family is no longer the strong institution it once was; parents have little time for their children. Educational institutions focus on professional skills without imparting values or building character. And where earlier generations turned to television, books or the neighbourhood peer group for that missing guidance, today's Gen Z turns to smartphones.
The influencer has replaced the elder, the algorithm has replaced the role model, and validation now arrives in the form of likes and views rather than wisdom or experience. Much of the content churned out by entertainment and social media is aimed squarely at the young, whose impressionable minds become fertile ground for vicious tendencies and irrational ideas. The constant comparison that social media enables, with every peer appearing more successful, more attractive and more ‘sorted’ than oneself, has only intensified the conflict between ideals and reality that adolescents have always faced, but never at this scale or speed.
In the absence of proper guidance, it is natural that many are pulled towards crime, substance abuse or worse. Mental health professionals across India have flagged a sharp rise in anxiety and depression among young people, much of it linked to this very pressure.
While family, educational institutions and social groups all have a role to play, spirituality offers a deeper, stronger basis for forming identity and values that form the foundation on which character is built.
Spirituality empowers a person to live a value-based life, understand its purpose, and pursue it through well-developed intellectual, moral and emotional qualities. Because spirituality touches the core goodness in every human being, it remains the most potent tool for guiding any generation—yesterday’s, today’s or tomorrow’s.
From a spiritual perspective, every individual has the potential for the best actions and carries something of value to share with others. So, empowering adolescents—or Gen Z, if we must use the term—begins by treating them with this respect and helping them realise their own potential. Instead of viewing them as helpless or ignorant, needing correction and control, the spiritual approach accepts them as carriers of fresh ideas, pure values and real skills that simply need direction. Such growth is driven from within and gently guided by wisdom and love, rather than forced by fear, insecurity or unrealistic expectations.
It is also worth remembering that Gen Z has shown, time and again, a genuine appetite for causes larger than themselves, be it climate action, mental health awareness or social justice. That idealism is not a contradiction to spirituality; it is, in fact, its raw material, waiting to be channelled. So, if young people are encouraged to explore spirituality at this age, they will be equipped with the inner strength to handle any situation life presents and to live a life of real quality.