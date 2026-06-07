Prometheus, the Vishwaguru

Greek mythology says that Zeus or Jupiter defeated the old gods—the Titans—and became the master of the worlds. One of the Titans—Prometheus—had helped him in this. Zeus wanted to destroy mankind, as they were spiritually and intellectually backward and lived miserable lives. However, Prometheus convinced him to spare them. Prometheus saw that humans did not know how to fell trees and use their wood to build houses. Like other animals, they suffered wind, rain, heat and cold and dwelt in dens and caves.

Taking pity on mankind, Prometheus decided to give them knowledge like a Guru. He taught them writing and how to count things using numbers. He explained why stars rose and set, and how they could observe their orbits. He domesticated the ox and taught humans how to harness it to pull carts and plough the land. He also domesticated the horse and taught humans how to ride it and use it to pull wagons. He showed them how to make boats and make journeys by harnessing the power of wind through sails. He showed them that they could dig into the depths of the earth and take out iron, silver and gold. He told them everything about plants and how to use them to relieve pain and cure diseases. He told them of things that happened or were said in the council of the gods.