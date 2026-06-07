The Spiritual Dilemma

Nothing rouses a life of feckless slumber more harshly than the knowledge of death. Similarly, nothing but suffering universally inspires the spiritual quest for detachment and liberation. And the stronger the impressions of such suffering, the more confirmed one is likely to be in their state of detachment—for no acquired mental and spiritual state is immune to decay from the ravages of the world. Man’s romantic myths about being spiritual do a great disservice to spirituality—to the point that a spiritual life completely belies our popular, idyllic representations of it.

But for most of us, spiritual realisation doesn’t descend on the mind fully-formed and vivacious. Neither does it stem from an epochal and seismic life event that upends our worldview once and for all. For the majority, the spiritual quest is born out of fleeting bits of inspiration encountered in everyday life. It calls for initiative and deliberate effort, often requiring that we start from scratch, and invariably, an unwavering commitment to a lifetime of discipline just to uphold its fading impressions. We steadily forge our path through a sempiternal cycle of waxing and waning, expecting that when the day closes, we will have advanced at least one more step than we’ve receded. And it is for this very reason that the spiritual path presents ample opportunities for sinking ourselves into a vicious cycle of stagnation.

Consider perhaps the most typical example: you resolve to detach yourself from something that you expect not to go your way. For a moment, everything seems in equilibrium. Soon, however, the fact that your dim expectation is yet to materialise provides a fertile breeding ground for hope. In such situations, hope grows prolifically, enough at least to quickly overshadow wisdom. And hope metamorphoses into attachment just as swiftly. All of this transpires unbeknownst to your conscious mind until disappointment hits and suffering sets in. And lo and behold, you’re back to square one, staring at yet another weary climb up a rocky road while being ridden with guilt and frustration.