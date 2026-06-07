Their Sorrow is Our Sorrow

Children, Amma feels sad when she looks at the world today. We can see pictures of bloodshed and tears everywhere. There is not even mercy for small children. How many innocent people are dying daily because of wars and terrorist attacks in various parts of the world?

There were wars in the past, too. But in those days, people used to comply with war conventions such as not attacking the unarmed and not fighting after sunset. But today, any atrocity or unrighteous act is considered acceptable. Selfishness and egoism rule the world.

The root cause of all destruction is the ego. The worst destruction is wreaked by two types of egos: one, the ego of power and money; two, the ego that says, “Only my vision is true. I will not tolerate any other viewpoint.” Unless we become free of such egos, we cannot enjoy peace in life.

All viewpoints are important. We must respect everyone’s viewpoint and try to take it into consideration. If we do so, we can stop these senseless wars and bloodshed. In order to understand and respect the viewpoints of others, we must awaken the love within us.

Many of us show great interest in learning new languages. But no language other than that of love can help us truly understand each other. We have completely forgotten this language of the heart.