The Power of a Positive Self-image

All of us are born with strong feelings of likes and dislikes. These feelings shape our personality from childhood itself. That’s why, today, we see new mothers making statements like, “My child doesn’t like green colour, he gets irritated if he sees yellow dal, he doesn’t like his scout uniform,” etc. Interestingly, these early preferences, though seemingly harmless, quietly lay the groundwork for how we will respond to the world as adults. What begins as a child’s refusal to eat green veggies can, over decades, evolve into an adult’s refusal to accept people who are different, difficult, or simply imperfect according to them.

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that one of the greatest causes of tension, burden and conflict in our lives is the feeling of dislike for others. There is a saying that goes—“a person disliked is a person remembered”—which means that the feelings of dislike that recur in our minds are just a one-sided bad experience on our part. And yet, ironically, the person we dislike walks through life completely unbothered, while we carry the weight of that dislike like a stone in our chest that’s heavy, unnecessary, and entirely self-imposed.

Imagine how many of us waste time pondering over others’ faults and mistakes. I am sure that majority of us do it to such an extent that we can't even sleep at night. We replay conversations, rehearse arguments and mentally convict people who are perhaps completely unaware of the trial we are conducting in our heads. The question is, why do we allow ourselves to collapse into such an ultimately unwanted experience? Is it mandatory for us to dislike someone because they are wrong or perhaps because they are of a displeasing disposition? Why can’t we change our perspective in such a way that our inner reaction changes from negative to positive? For this, we need to wear the right kind of glasses that would enable us to maintain a positive vision for all.