In Greek mythology, Daedalus is presented as the most skilful man of his time. He was an architect, sculptor and stone worker. He was a favourite of King Minos. For Minos, he designed the labyrinth, a structure full of complicated and confusing windings that no one could come out of. The labyrinth was used to keep the Minotaur—a monster resembling a bull from its head to its shoulders, the remainder of its body being like a man. King Minos imprisoned Daedalus so that the secret of the labyrinth remains a secret. Daedalus escaped the prison by making himself wings out of bird feathers held together with wax, and found refuge in Sicily at the court of King Cocalus.

King Minos was furious and obsessed with capturing his rogue architect. He knew that finding a man who could alter his appearance would be impossible by muscle alone. So, he designed a brilliant psychological trap. He knew Daedalus’ fatal flaw—he could never resist an impossible puzzle. Minos travelled from kingdom to kingdom, presenting a unique challenge and offering a massive reward to anyone who could solve it. He carried a spiral triton seashell (a conch) and a linen thread. The challenge was to pass the thread completely through the winding, microscopic spirals of the shell from the opening at the bottom all the way through the tiny hole at the very tip.