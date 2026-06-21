Love is the Weapon to End War

Children, today the world is like a hornbill thirsting for the clear rainwater of love and peace. Clashes, terrorist attacks and wars are taking place every day in one place or another. Even now, countless lives are being sacrificed.

In order to stop this senseless bloodshed, we must first understand its causes. To foil terrorist attacks, security measures have been put into place in airports and other places. Stringent safety checks have become mandatory.

This is all very good. But they can never be permanent solutions. There is another explosive device even more lethal than a bomb. It can never be detected by any machine. It is the hatred, hostility, and enmity in human minds.

Amma remembers a story. A village head was celebrating his hundredth birthday. A journalist asked him, “In your hundred years, what achievement are you proudest of?”

He said, “Though I have lived a hundred years, I don’t have even a single enemy!”

“How wonderful!” exclaimed the journalist. “Everyone should follow your example. Tell us, how was this possible?”

The village head replied, “Oh! I never let any of my enemies stay alive!”

This is how many in the world rid themselves of enemies. But there is another way to destroy the enemy: by transforming a foe into a friend, by opening up our hearts and expressing love towards the enemy. There will definitely be a change within the heart of the enemy, too. Without such patience and love, it will be difficult to bring about peace and harmony.