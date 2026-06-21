Love is the Weapon to End War

Children, today the world is like a hornbill thirsting for the clear rainwater of love and peace. Clashes, terrorist attacks and wars are taking place every day in one place or another. Even now, countless lives are being sacrificed.
In order to stop this senseless bloodshed, we must first understand its causes. To foil terrorist attacks, security measures have been put into place in airports and other places. Stringent safety checks have become mandatory.
This is all very good. But they can never be permanent solutions. There is another explosive device even more lethal than a bomb. It can never be detected by any machine. It is the hatred, hostility, and enmity in human minds.
Amma remembers a story. A village head was celebrating his hundredth birthday. A journalist asked him, “In your hundred years, what achievement are you proudest of?”
He said, “Though I have lived a hundred years, I don’t have even a single enemy!”
“How wonderful!” exclaimed the journalist. “Everyone should follow your example. Tell us, how was this possible?”
The village head replied, “Oh! I never let any of my enemies stay alive!”
This is how many in the world rid themselves of enemies. But there is another way to destroy the enemy: by transforming a foe into a friend, by opening up our hearts and expressing love towards the enemy. There will definitely be a change within the heart of the enemy, too. Without such patience and love, it will be difficult to bring about peace and harmony.
Hatred, rivalry and conflict are the nature of the world. Some might argue that it is not possible to change this. This is not true. The basic nature of humankind is love and goodness. Therefore, if we try, we can replace these emotions with love and compassion.
We must light the lamp of hope and consolation in the hearts of the victims of war and conflict. We must be ready to love with our hearts and serve with our hands. When we are ready to open our own hearts to understand others and share their sorrows, our own weaknesses will fall away, one by one. Gradually, we and society will improve and grow.
Imagine that a dear friend whom you have not seen for a long time is going to visit you. You will be jumping for joy. You will clean and decorate the house, cook a sumptuous meal, and wait enthusiastically. We ought to be able to welcome every moment of life with this attitude. Let us spend every moment serving others joyfully and enthusiastically, and thus make every moment as beneficial as possible.
When the goodness within awakens, society will awaken. Peace and contentment will prevail. We will be able to see the whole world as a flower and everyone in the world as different petals of that flower, undivided by the boundaries of nation and language. We will behold beauty everywhere, and see unity in diversity. The whole world will become one family.