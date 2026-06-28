We have many desires in our lives. Some of us console ourselves and feel happy with whatever we get. Others keep trying, no matter how long it takes, until they achieve what they seek. A person may start young and grow old in the struggle, sometimes becoming too old to enjoy the object of his pursuit. Are either of these approaches to achieving goals the right way?

A third approach is recommended. You can have a desire and put in your best efforts to fulfil it. But make sure you enjoy the effort rather than the fruits of your labour. There are those who make the effort while grumbling and murmuring, and are happy only when their desire is fulfilled. There are others who exhaust themselves in the effort to such a degree that they have no strength or enthusiasm left to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

The third method seems superior. Enjoy the effort. Without goals, human life would be essentially static, like that of plants rooted in the same place. But if you use the fulfilment of desire as a condition for contentment, you may be reducing your chances of happiness altogether. You decide that you will be happy only when you become the managing director of the company you work for. Now you are postponing the moment of your happiness to a point in the future. You will be happy only if and when you attain that position. You are not happy in the process of trying to reach it. Do you derive any pleasure from generating new ideas for your company’s growth? Can you enjoy the long hours you put in trying to implement those plans? Will you be happy when your superiors recognise the value of your work in many ways?