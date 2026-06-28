Take the Middle Path for Survival

As soon as we hear the term ‘middle path’, we think of Gautama Buddha. It describes a path that shuns both extreme asceticism and extreme luxury. The Buddha was born a prince and brought up amidst riches. When he grew up, he wanted to learn about ‘real life’, which was not to be found inside the palace. He left everything and became a monk. In his spiritual quest, he subjected himself to extreme suffering in the hope of achieving enlightenment. He did not attain it and nearly died in the process. Thus, he discovered that truth does not lie in extremes, but somewhere in between. There is a story from Greek mythology that illustrates the principle of the 'middle path' through the story of Icarus.

Everyone remembers that Icarus fell because he flew too high and the wax in his wings melted, but the story behind this episode is more nuanced. Icarus’s father, Daedalus, was a master craftsman and architect imprisoned by King Minos of Crete. Icarus was imprisoned along with him. Daedalus once hatched a plan to escape. Since Crete was an island, it was impossible to escape by land or by sea, as the waters were guarded by Minos’s soldiers. He decided to escape through the air.

He began by arranging feathers of different sizes in a regular order, with waxed linen cords holding them together. He bent the joined feathers into perfect curves to resemble the wings of birds. After his work was finished, he fastened the wings to his body, balanced himself and sailed through the air like a bird. He then descended to earth and made a smaller pair for his son, Icarus.