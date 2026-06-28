Winning the Spiritual Championship

In professional sports, teams compete with each other in tournaments that determine which one is the best. Football and cricket teams—of both men and women—compete for World Cups. The Olympics feature competitions in tennis, badminton, athletics, gymnastics, swimming, winter sports and many others to determine who wins the gold medal.
While the sport may differ, the winners of all share the same characteristics. Many athletes start playing in childhood. No matter what sport they play, they always try to be the best. They are filled with an intense desire to excel.
All sports require a combination of physical and mental abilities. To master the various physical movements of coordination, balance, timing and speed, one must repeat each movement until it becomes second nature.
Along with this, athletes must have the mental toughness to overcome injuries. While some injuries may cause athletes to give up in the fear of re-injury, many champions continue to persevere. They do not give up. This is one of the qualities that makes someone go from a good sportsperson to a great one.
If champions can be so committed to doing what it takes to reach their athletic goals, why should we not have the same dedication to reach the highest attainable goal in life: the union of our soul with God?
No matter how many times athletes face challenges or are injured, they still want to continue working with the coach. They have full faith that their guide, who has already helped other athletes win championships, will also help them.
In the same way, seekers of spirituality know that wounds or setbacks are part of the spiritual journey. Those who have the passion and zeal to find God know that the saint or spiritual teacher who has already found God can help them. They want to remain with the spiritual master on the journey towards their ultimate goal of union with God. They know that if they travel with the saint, no matter how dark a forest they must pass through, the saint will always be by their side, illuminating the journey.
What we need to do to win the spiritual championship:
Step 1: We must fully focus on the goal. When sports champions are interviewed, they describe how their entire lives have been based on the ruling passion of achieving their goals. Since childhood, every waking moment of their lives has been focused on winning.
Athletes are trained to achieve top scores, break records and be the best. For example, swimmers are focused on improving their times. Think of how often they have to go back and forth in the pool, timing themselves.
It is the same in the spiritual field. We need to be totally focused on our goal and not be distracted by anything else.
Step 2: We need to have the zeal and drive to reach our goal. Not only do champion athletes have focus, they are also filled with the zeal and drive to achieve it. Each day, they wake up excited to perfect their skills further.
Champions love their sports. Without that passion, how would they put in the time necessary to become great?
Similarly, if we are filled with zeal and drive to find God, then we are excited to practise. We look forward to spending time in meditation.
Step 3: Another difference between an average athlete and a great one is the time spent perfecting the skill. Champions put more time into their sport than others. They are the first ones at the gym to practise and the last ones to leave. They may be seen practising even in the middle of the night or on weekends and holidays.
In the spiritual field, saints and enlightened beings put a tremendous amount of time into their meditation and spiritual practices. While leading lives of positive mysticism, in which they attend to their families, their work and their communities, they take as much time as they can to spend in meditation.
If we are serious about finding God, we can do the same with the time we have been allotted in life.
If we follow the example of sportspersons, athletes, and champions across the world and inculcate their winning qualities in our own lives, we can reach our spiritual goals. The constant support of a guide can help us overcome all challenges.
With focus, passion and practice, we can win the spiritual championship.