Winning the Spiritual Championship

What we need to do to win the spiritual championship:

Step 1: We must fully focus on the goal. When sports champions are interviewed, they describe how their entire lives have been based on the ruling passion of achieving their goals. Since childhood, every waking moment of their lives has been focused on winning.

Athletes are trained to achieve top scores, break records and be the best. For example, swimmers are focused on improving their times. Think of how often they have to go back and forth in the pool, timing themselves.

It is the same in the spiritual field. We need to be totally focused on our goal and not be distracted by anything else.

Step 2: We need to have the zeal and drive to reach our goal. Not only do champion athletes have focus, they are also filled with the zeal and drive to achieve it. Each day, they wake up excited to perfect their skills further.

Champions love their sports. Without that passion, how would they put in the time necessary to become great?

Similarly, if we are filled with zeal and drive to find God, then we are excited to practise. We look forward to spending time in meditation.

Step 3: Another difference between an average athlete and a great one is the time spent perfecting the skill. Champions put more time into their sport than others. They are the first ones at the gym to practise and the last ones to leave. They may be seen practising even in the middle of the night or on weekends and holidays.

In the spiritual field, saints and enlightened beings put a tremendous amount of time into their meditation and spiritual practices. While leading lives of positive mysticism, in which they attend to their families, their work and their communities, they take as much time as they can to spend in meditation.