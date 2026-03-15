Strengthening Faith in an Uncertain World

Children, the number of religious people in our country is increasing and places of worship are swelling. Yet, corruption and a deterioration of values is becoming rampant in society. Incidents involving violence and sexual harassment of women are on the rise. People ask how we can explain this contradiction.

Not just in India but across the world, there is corruption in one form or another. It is a question of degree. People believe in God but their spiritual knowledge and religious awareness is limited and confined to praying for the fulfilment of desire and to celebrate festivals or customary rituals.

The prevailing worldview—that the goal of life is to make as much money as possible so as to enjoy material comforts—has gained strength today. So, even though the number of believers has increased, we cannot see a corresponding increase in the benefits of devotion in society.