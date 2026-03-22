The Art of Being Happy

Being happy involves destroying the ‘hurt body’. But we are not conscious of how we create this hurt body. Every thought creates an energy and substance that is subtle and can be negative or positive. If a thought is negative, the substance created by that thought grows and builds up. This results in the creation of a subtle hurt body, which begins to major in the minors and looks at the world independently. Thus, we do not see and think only through our eyes and minds; we also see and think through the eyes of the hurt body. The secret of happiness lies in destroying the hurt body by creating a bliss body. It involves entertaining happy thoughts and feelings to create positive energy. This positive energy creates a bliss body, and life becomes happy.

To do this, initiate positive thinking and let it gradually transform into wise thinking, which requires a master’s guidance. It involves seeing ‘what is’ as ‘is’ and ‘what is not’ as ‘is not’. Wise thinking allows seeing the possibility of what can be, whereas positive thinking makes you see what can be but negates ‘what is’.

The next stage is to go beyond thoughts and learn to see yourself beyond them. Between thoughts, there is silence—a gap that lies beyond thought. Once this gap of silence is perceived, bliss arises. This bliss is not born of thought and therefore cannot be destroyed by thoughts. This is called the bliss body of an enlightened being. Silence leads one to discover this bliss body.