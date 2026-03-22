The Art of Being Happy
Being happy involves destroying the ‘hurt body’. But we are not conscious of how we create this hurt body. Every thought creates an energy and substance that is subtle and can be negative or positive. If a thought is negative, the substance created by that thought grows and builds up. This results in the creation of a subtle hurt body, which begins to major in the minors and looks at the world independently. Thus, we do not see and think only through our eyes and minds; we also see and think through the eyes of the hurt body. The secret of happiness lies in destroying the hurt body by creating a bliss body. It involves entertaining happy thoughts and feelings to create positive energy. This positive energy creates a bliss body, and life becomes happy.
To do this, initiate positive thinking and let it gradually transform into wise thinking, which requires a master’s guidance. It involves seeing ‘what is’ as ‘is’ and ‘what is not’ as ‘is not’. Wise thinking allows seeing the possibility of what can be, whereas positive thinking makes you see what can be but negates ‘what is’.
The next stage is to go beyond thoughts and learn to see yourself beyond them. Between thoughts, there is silence—a gap that lies beyond thought. Once this gap of silence is perceived, bliss arises. This bliss is not born of thought and therefore cannot be destroyed by thoughts. This is called the bliss body of an enlightened being. Silence leads one to discover this bliss body.
Passive looking is meditation. Be a passive witness to your thoughts, and not an active participant. Meditate on nothingness, and in that nothingness, you will discover bliss.
Swami Sukhabodhananda
You can look at the world through thoughts or from a state of pure being. When you look at the world through thoughts, you should be aware of the subtle pollution that arises. Thoughts come from memory, and memory is a representation of past experience. Thus, from the past, you see the present. This is where the pollution occurs.
Do not say that it is natural to look at the world only through thoughts. There is another extraordinary way of looking at life. You must have observed many physically challenged people doing extraordinary things in life. That is exactly what I invite you to explore.
There is a perception that occurs through thoughts, and there is a perception that arises from pure being or consciousness. Become well-versed in both these modes of perception. Then you will be able to choose wisely. If you learn the art of seeing from your being, then, when required, you can also see through thoughts.
As a result, you will have thoughts, but thoughts will not have you. You will notice that thoughts are no longer controlled by memory; rather, memory guides them instead of imprisoning them. This possibility arises when you learn not to be totally dependent on your thoughts.
Your body is just like a flute—empty within. In order to experience a state beyond thoughts, see yourself as an empty flute or bamboo. Let your thoughts come and go, but do not identify with them; just be a witness.
Passive looking is meditation. Be a passive witness to your thoughts, not an active participant—like when a dry leaf falls, and you simply observe. Meditate on nothingness, and in that nothingness, you will discover bliss.