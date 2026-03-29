Better Now Than Never

In the summer of 1854, a deadly cholera outbreak swept through London’s Soho district. Physician John Snow identified the cause—contaminated water from the Broad Street hand pump—and urged officials to remove it. But the authorities hesitated, waiting for certainty. And while they waited, more people died.

Once the pump was removed, the outbreak subsided overnight, and a quieter lesson emerged: the greatest danger is not ignorance but delay. We may not be facing epidemics, but we mirror this pattern—postponing the report, avoiding the conversation, delaying the check up, choosing comfort over future peace.

Procrastination isn’t laziness; it’s emotional avoidance—escaping discomfort rather than addressing it. Beneath daily activity hums a faint vigilance—an evolutionary paranoid preparedness for a plausible disaster. To conserve energy for such emergencies, the mind offloads repetitive tasks to efficient but short-sighted unconscious habits, favouring routine and reactivity over proactive, sustained effort. This neural economy tacitly trades a tiny discomfort today for greater pain tomorrow, vainly hoping our future self will be braver.