The Power of Gratitude

Children, gratitude is one of the most noble qualities every human being must have. Behind each of our victories lies the encouragement, help and guidance of multiple individuals and we must be grateful to all of them. We also learn important lessons from the bitter experiences in life which help us become stronger. So, we ought to be grateful to these experinences and to life itself.

Once, a beggar found a bag of old gold coins lying by the street. He went to the palace and gave the bag to the king, who realized that these were the coins he lost years ago. Pleased with the beggar’s honesty, the king appointed him minister in charge of the royal treasury.

However, the other ministers did not like this at all. After a few days, they reported to the king that multiple items were disappearing from the treasury and alleged that the new minister was behind the disappearances. Every day, the new minister would arrive at and leave the palace with a bundle in hand. The other ministers said that the bundle contained items stolen from the treasury.