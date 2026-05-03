Husband tells his wife, “I am missing you. How will I bear your absence?” The wife replies, “Is it the whisky speaking, or you?” The husband says, “I am saying this to the whisky.”

People have become witty but not wise. To be wise is to lead a wise life, not just to speak words of wisdom. ‘Let the earth meet the sky’ is a commonly used saying which means ‘let every experience reach its peak’.

Once, a group of people went to the Himalayas. While some experienced immense joy and the sheer bliss of seeing the mountains, others did not—maybe because they were worrying or upset about something. In such a state of mind, they cannot experience the beauty of what they are seeing.