The Guiding Power of Logic

Logic is the core element in the quest for truth. It is the means to grasp the facts of life. It is the essential means to separate truth from untruth, fact from fiction, illusion from reality, and the grain from the chaff. It is the prime principle embedded in human thought and action, according to which every phenomenon has an underlying reason or cause and nothing happens by chance. This principle also embodies the understanding that action and reaction are equal and opposite in both the mundane and the spiritual worlds.

There is little wonder that logic has been extolled as an important element in philosophy and spiritual discourse. The Indian school of philosophy is marked by six schools of thought, collectively called Darshan Shastras. One of these is Nyaya Darshan, whose primary text was authored by Maharishi Gautam almost 2,600 years ago. This philosophical scripture helps humans understand the truth of things because without comprehension of truth human endeavours cannot be successful, human fulfilment is not possible, and human salvation is unthinkable.

Our rishis were persons of deep knowledge and understanding, as they derived such understanding through yogic practice, which enables humans to dive deep into the realm of spirituality, where the human soul exists along with the super soul, Ishwar. Besides being perfect practitioners of yoga, our sages were erudite scholars of the divinely revealed Vedic texts, which have eternally enlightened humankind.