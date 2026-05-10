Empowering the Youth for India's Future

Children, youth is the most dynamic period in human life. Young people have energy and enthusiasm. They long to engage in activity and to accomplish great things. Youth is usually also the time when one is imbued with idealism.

Swami Vivekananda understood the potential of youth and who strove to channelize their strengths in the right direction. It is not surprising that his blend of wisdom, courage, idealism and zealous desire to do good to society made him a role model for young people.

The only problem is that young people have knowledge but lack awareness. The lively and impulsive actions of youngsters sometimes reveal a lack of patience and maturity. For as long as we lack discernment, our knowledge will be imperfect, like a flower without fragrance or a word without meaning.

Real transformation occurs when knowledge and awareness unite. The youth has vigour and vitality. If they are given proper knowledge and direction with their energies harnessed properly, society can achieve great things through them. If their energy can be channelled in the right direction, they can do wonders. And if the young change, the world will change.