Great Strength Needs Great Restraint

Instead of learning restraint from this episode, Hanuman began using his immense powers for childish pranks. He would go to the hermitages of rishis and disrupt their sacrifices by throwing away the ritual materials. The rishis patiently tolerated his boyish antics for a long time because they did not want to be too strict with him. Eventually, however, their patience was exhausted, and they cursed him to forget his powers, remembering them only when they were truly needed and when someone reminded him of them.

This occasion came when the vanaras were searching for Sita. On learning that she was being held captive by Ravana in Lanka, which was a hundred yojanas across the ocean, the vanaras became demoralised because none of them was confident enough in their powers to attempt such a huge leap.

Old bear Jambavanta, who was also part of the search party, was the only one old enough to remember Hanuman’s powers and the curse because of which he had forgotten them. When he reminded him of his powers, Hanuman confidently asserted that he would not only leap to Lanka and back but, if required, bring back the entire Lanka with Sita in it! This shows us that the greater one’s strength is, the greater the restraint is needed to be imposed upon it. Strength without restraint is not power, but recklessness.