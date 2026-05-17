The Parallel Pursuits of Seeking Truth

During my early years, I used to read about science and technology, through which I was introduced to philosophy, spirituality, and finally Indian spirituality.
Certain ideas fascinated me deeply. For instance, something as simple as a hanging rope can be explained mathematically using complex functions derived from infinite series. What amazed me was that simple phenomena in nature are governed by mathematical laws. This made me wonder how mathematics, developed by human intellect, is so deeply embedded in nature itself. This indicated that nature is not as simple as it appears; there is something profoundly structured underlying it.
At one point, I began to reflect on a fundamental question: why does the universe exist? Through Indian spirituality, I came to understand that not only does the universe exist, but there is a conscious being capable of understanding it. The universe exists, and the knower of the universe also exists. The universe cannot know itself, but we, as conscious beings, attempt to understand it.
From this, I learned that there are three aspects of reality. The first is existential reality—existence itself. The second is knowing reality—the conscious ability to understand. The third is the constant search for happiness where we are always seeking pleasure and if we get bored, we shift our attention elsewhere. These three—existence, awareness and bliss—are fundamental realities. We want to exist, we want to know, and we want happiness. These insights created a bridge for me from science to spirituality.
Science has its limitations and can work very well within a certain domain. However, there are aspects of reality beyond that domain that science cannot understand. For these, we need other knowledge systems. This is also reflected in the Vedic understanding, which holds that our senses, mind, intelligence, and logic have limits, and that beyond those limits, other knowledge systems are necessary to understand deeper aspects of existence.
The Bhagavad Gita provides a sublime, intellectually challenging purpose for our lives to understand why the universe exists, why we exist, and what the cosmic arrangement is. This pursuit of the purpose of life, as given in the Vedic system, is intellectually rigorous. It was developed with elaborate debate and discourse that can culminate in such a sublime purpose of life.
If that purpose of life becomes our foundation, then whatever we pursue can be guided by it. If we are grounded in the pursuit of life’s highest purpose, we will know how to navigate challenging situations and make the right decisions. We will also be better equipped to handle difficult relationships and the pressures of the modern world.
Both science and spirituality aim to understand existence. While science seeks it through analysis, spirituality approaches it through introspection.
In today’s world, despite rapid technological advancement, people seek peace and happiness. Peace is a fundamental requirement for happiness. True happiness is an internal state of consciousness. Spirituality provides the inner understanding and awareness that enable one to experience constant inner bliss, irrespective of external circumstances.
The provision of resources worldwide is another important aspect. Nature provides sufficiently for all living beings. However, an imbalance arises from human greed, as individuals accumulate more than necessary, leading to inequality and suffering.
When we talk about the relationship between science and spirituality, science seeks to understand universal truths. For example, the fact that water is composed of hydrogen and oxygen is true for everyone. Similarly, spirituality also seeks universal truth. It is not limited to a particular religion. It is universal, fundamental, and accessible to anyone sincerely seeking it. In that sense, spirituality is also a science; it is not mere belief or sentiment.
There is no conflict between science and spirituality. Both can coexist. Scientists search for the fundamental cause of the universe, such as a unified force. Similarly, spirituality addresses why the universe exists and why we exist.
Finally, both science and spirituality aim to understand the fundamental nature of existence. Science seeks it through observation and analysis, while spirituality approaches it through deeper introspection and realisation. Both share the same goal, but spirituality offers a more comprehensive path to understanding the ultimate reality.