The Parallel Pursuits of Seeking Truth

During my early years, I used to read about science and technology, through which I was introduced to philosophy, spirituality, and finally Indian spirituality.

Certain ideas fascinated me deeply. For instance, something as simple as a hanging rope can be explained mathematically using complex functions derived from infinite series. What amazed me was that simple phenomena in nature are governed by mathematical laws. This made me wonder how mathematics, developed by human intellect, is so deeply embedded in nature itself. This indicated that nature is not as simple as it appears; there is something profoundly structured underlying it.

At one point, I began to reflect on a fundamental question: why does the universe exist? Through Indian spirituality, I came to understand that not only does the universe exist, but there is a conscious being capable of understanding it. The universe exists, and the knower of the universe also exists. The universe cannot know itself, but we, as conscious beings, attempt to understand it.