Did Ravana Attend Sita’s Swayamvar?

Regular readers of this column will recall that last week we discussed how the popular portrayal of Sita’s swayamvar in television serials is based on Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas, not on the Valmiki Ramayana. This week, we revisit the topic in light of rumours that the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana is shooting scenes of Ravana attending Sita’s swayamvar in Mithila and agitating the crowd with displays of his power and arrogance. Let us examine whether different versions of the epic support this.

Valmiki Ramayana does not mention any gathering of kings in Mithila for Sita’s swayamvar at the time when Rama visited the kingdom with Lakshmana and Rishi Vishvamitra. King Janaka mentions that many kings had come to Mithila and tried to lift Shiva's bow, but all had failed. He does not mention Ravana as being among these kings. So, the Valmiki Ramayana does not support this.

Let us now turn to the Ramcharitmanas. It does mention the kings gathering in Mithila for Sita’s swayamvar and Rama being there at the time. As the swayamvar starts, Janaka orders the bards to announce his resolution for the swayamvar to the gathering. The bards sing paeans to the greatness of Shiva's bow and say that even powerful warriors like Ravana and Banasura did not dare to touch it, and slipped away quietly after seeing its majesty. This implies that Ravana and Banasura had visited Mithila earlier and seen the bow, but they were not present at Sita's swayamvar.