The Quiet Power of Awareness

You are hopelessly incorrigible, Rohan! I'm fed up. Can’t you understand one simple thing?” Rohan sat across the dinner table, eyes down, as Karan, his father, yelled at him.

Every day, the moment Rohan sat down to eat, Karan would ask whether he had washed his hands. Usually, he hadn’t. Karan would then warn him about dirty hands spreading germs and disease. Rohan stayed unconvinced by what he couldn’t see.

When alone, Rohan didn’t care to wash his hands; with Karan home, he rinsed them reluctantly—to ward off scolding, not germs.

One day, his uncle Ram, a microbiologist, invited Rohan to visit his lab. When Rohan asked about the photographs on the wall, Ram explained they were magnified images of harmful microorganisms and how each could harm his body. Ram then showed him tomato skin and onion membrane under the microscope—each a teeming invisible world. Eventually, Ram asked Rohan to place his palm under the lens. Rohan was shocked to see his “clean” palm teeming with an invading army of the same creatures he had seen in the wall images.

At lunch, Rohan asked for the wash basin. Ram smiled, “Your father isn’t here.” Rohan laughed, “I know. I still want to wash.” He lathered thoroughly for the first time.

Years of scolding failed to move him an inch. One afternoon of seeing the truth with his own eyes changed him forever.=