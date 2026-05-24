The World is One Family

Children, the survival of the world hinges on love and compassion. Even though there are many waves of anger, hatred and selfishness in the world today, there are also surges of love, compassion and selflessness arising in certain corners. It is the vibrations of compassion that maintain the balance of the world.

Many species of birds and beasts are on the brink of extinction. Though this is a serious issue, we are not aware of a much graver problem: the near extinction of compassionate people. While it is true that such people have not become extinct yet, kind hearts are fast disappearing from the world.

We must wake up to and think about the consequences. Many of us take pride in the intellectual strides we have made but we are not aware that the heart has dried up.

Once, students in a school for the mentally challenged were performing a play on stage. There was a scene in which a beggar seeks shelter from the freezing cold for the night. When he goes to a mansion, the people living there scold him and drive him away. Feeling hurt, he leaves.

Seeing this, one of the mentally challenged students in the audience was moved. He went up to the stage and said, “Don’t be sad. Come home with me. There is space in my room for another person.”