Building an Ethical Workplace

One has to make sure that one’s commitment to corporate excellence is based on a foundation of work ethics. Ethics are not merely rules based on laws. Such an understanding would be primitive. Ethics are instead based on goodness. Goodness is not bound by one’s definitions but is, like intelligence, free-flowing. It has its own intrinsic wisdom.

Ethics are the movement of order. An action born out of order is goodness. Goodness in action is ethics. An ethical process is order in motion and is therefore immensely crucial in the corporate world. One of the important aspects of altruism is a high degree of integrity. From a spiritual perspective, integrity means integrating the physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual aspects of one’s being.

Abusing the body is unethical. Harmful habits such as excessive drinking, overeating or consuming junk food damage the body and, in turn, affect the mind. When one drinks alcohol, one harms not only the body but also the clarity of the mind. Once the mind is disturbed, perception too becomes distorted. Therefore, caring for the body involves right food, right habits and right posture.