How Days were Named

If you look at the modern English calendar, the names of the days have come from multiple sources. Originally, the Romans assigned days to the Sun, the Moon and the five planets visible in the night sky, which they associated with various gods. Sunday was dedicated to the Sun. As the Sun was deemed the most important celestial body and the source of light, its day was considered the start of the week. In modern work culture, Sunday is generally a holiday, so Monday is considered the start of the week, but earlier Sunday had this tag.

Monday was named after the Moon, the second most prominent celestial body visible from the Earth. The following day was named after Mars, the Roman God of war. Later, the Norse people had a different God in Mars’s place—Tiw or Tyr, a one-handed God of combat and justice. The day began to be called Tiw’s Day, which evolved into Tuesday. The Romans named the next day after Mercury, the Roman messenger God. Later, the Norse replaced it with Woden or Odin—the supremely clever, and often disguised ruler of the Norse Gods. His day was called Woden’s Day and later came to be called Wednesday.

Thursday was originally named by the Romans after Jupiter, the Roman God of thunder and the sky. In Norse mythology, the God of thunder is the famous Thor. His day was called Thor’s day or Thursday. Friday was named after the Roman Goddess of love and beauty, Venus, but later the Norse named it after their own Goddess of love, marriage and motherhood—Frigga or Freya. Freya’s day, in the course of time, became Friday.