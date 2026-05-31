Intelligence Before AI

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, the latest scientific buzzword, has captured the imagination of people, young and old alike. It is being viewed as the ultimate frontier in science and technology. Seen as an intriguing and mysterious tool to work upon, AI alters and manipulates mundane matters. It is being regarded as a new contrivance for the consumerist whose obsession with comfort and convenience seems to be crossing all limits set by the classical concept of moderation.

AI begs closer reading and deeper scrutiny. It is not the outcome of efforts based on any humane desire for human upliftment, but is the prime product of human greed and the demoniac instinct of self-aggrandisement. It is the result of human endeavour driven by gross materialism, bereft of the higher values of morality and spirituality that distinguish the human species from the multitudinous lower animal species.

Humans, through so-called modern scientific pursuits, have harnessed the enormous power of electricity to develop fundamental computational and communication devices such as semiconductor chips and integrated circuits, computer hardware, software and the ubiquitous global web known as the internet. To better understand the utility of these novel gifts of modern science and technology, it is necessary to examine them within the larger framework of human existence, the environment and the ecosphere, and the deeper domain of spiritual existence. For without a true comprehension and treatment of metaphysical realities, the benefits of such scientific and technological products would remain incomplete and accompanied by collateral harm.