Awaken to Your Potential

A 22-year-old young man, handsome and intelligent but timid and lacking courage, is disappointed with life. He knows his brother is being unjust at home, yet he cannot bring himself to oppose him. “Why am I unable to make the most of my life? Why do I feel so helpless and diffident?” he wonders.

One day, in a moment of desperation, he sees a bird confidently building its nest despite the strong breeze. He silently prays for wisdom. As the bird chirps, he feels it is imparting a message, though he cannot understand its language. Trusting this mysterious encounter, he falls asleep and dreams of deciphering the bird’s song. A profound understanding dawns upon him.

We must recognise that we are a potential, a possibility waiting to unfold. We are a process, not a finished product. A seed can grow into a tree and produce thousands of seeds, each carrying the possibility of new life. Similarly, we possess immense, untapped power within us. Just as a seed must surrender its seedhood to become a tree, we must be willing to change and move beyond our sense of helplessness.

Have faith in your inner power and awaken this tremendous force. Imagine being asked to run faster and insisting that you cannot. But if you suddenly see a tiger pursuing you, you may discover the ability to run much faster than you thought possible. We often underestimate our capabilities until circumstances force us to recognise them. Do not remain asleep to the power within you; learn to access it, and you will be better equipped to accomplish your goals.

True wakefulness comes from inner calm and silence. Such a person is not mechanically driven by thoughts or rigid likes and dislikes. Preferences remain preferences, not demands. One lives in reality rather than fantasy, without allowing imagination to distort the truth.

Our minds are often trapped in the past or preoccupied with the future. Loneliness, for instance, can trigger comparisons between how things were, how they are and how we wish them to be. Such mental preoccupations prevent us from experiencing the present fully.

Three forces drain our energy and prevent us from discovering our potential: resignation, resentment and regret. We must constantly remind ourselves that we are not helpless beings but powerful individuals capable of growth and transformation.

Yet, is power itself the ultimate goal of life? Everyone seeks power, but without the right direction, it can become destructive. In the hands of the malicious, it breeds violence; guided by goodness, it creates peace and love.

The goal, therefore, is not merely to acquire power but to use it wisely. Cultivate goodness and seek strength not only for yourself but also to help others. Young people must remember that the power they seek already lies within them. With faith in their potential and purity of intention, they can transform their lives and make a positive difference to the world.