Why Spirituality Doesn’t Always Change Us

When asked what spirituality has given them, most will usually answer in terms of beliefs—what they now think about death, suffering, or the nature of the self. Ask instead what has truly changed in their response to mounting pressure, and the answer gets quieter. That gap, between what we believe and what we do, isn’t so much a personal failing as a structural fact about the mind.

Envisage the mind as an iceberg. Above the waterline sits everything we can inspect on short notice—opinions, professed values, the story we tell about who we are. Underneath it is a far larger mass we rarely behold directly: the automatic patterns of reaction, appetite and judgment established through years of repetition. William James called this mass habit, and thought it did most of the real governing of one’s life. Spiritual transformation, if it means anything, has to percolate to this submerged mass. And the submerged mass does not yield merely to a good argument.

This is why so few people truly undergo spirituality rather than simply hold opinions about it. A minority, across generations, undergo spiritual transformation the radical way, through crisis or loss or some experience they cannot talk themselves out of. For them, such realisation lands with enough force to compete with, and potentially displace, the old habit. Yet another minority gets there incrementally through years of disciplined, persistent, unyielding toil. James noticed something common when he studied religious conversion: the experiences that transform one’s life are rarely the ones that they reasoned their way into. They are the ones that “happened” to them. Experience does the imprinting that mere argument cannot.

Everyone else receives the teaching secondhand, as instruction rather than event, and it tends to sit largely at the surface—agreed with, even sincerely, but never penetrating deep enough. And here is the uncomfortable part: even much of the minority who can be said to have undergone profound transformation rarely supplant more than a portion of what lies beneath. A powerful experience can only set in place a novel, powerful pattern of thinking or acting. It need not supplant the whole foundation. Anyone who has watched a person have a genuine awakening, and then, months later, lose their temper in traffic exactly as before, has seen this at work.

Because genuine spiritual transformation is so rare to come by, spiritual traditions have long leaned on a shortcut: the authority of a figure whose word is trusted like gospel. The sociologist Max Weber gave this a name: charismatic authority, legitimacy resting not on demonstrated truth but on the perceived stature of the one asserting it. It’s a reasonable workaround, albeit an unglamorous one: getting someone to obey a trusted teacher is far easier than getting them to independently imbibe wisdom. Obedience, at least superficially, produces behaviour change by circumventing the need for deep personal conviction. The cost is that the change is borrowed rather than owned—and what is borrowed can implode the moment the teacher’s authority is impeached.

There’s a further complication: the submerged mass hardens with age. James thought that by thirty, most people’s character had already set—not impossible to reshape, but no longer pliable. Developmental psychology has its own version of this in the idea of sensitive periods: windows, most pronounced early on in life, when the nervous system is unusually receptive to being sculpted, as in the case of language acquisition. The adult brain remains capable of change, but that change demands onerous effort to overwrite what’s already wired, rather than simply inscribing on a clean surface. The patterns we carry into adulthood are largely the ones we keep, adjusted only at the margins.

Aristotle advanced a claim well over two thousand years ago: we become courageous by doing courageous things, and just by doing just ones—character is built by repetition long before it is fathomed by argument. Waiting until adulthood to begin is not a neutral delay—it entails competing against patterns that have already calcified. Seen this way, value education aimed at children isn’t just a watered-down version of spiritual instruction. It may be the only intervention with real leverage—reaching the mind while it is still willing to be built, rather than trying to renovate a structure that has already set.