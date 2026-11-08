Being a Human Being

There have been problems in the world since the beginning of time. For ages, society has suffered from war, conflict, discrimination based on caste, creed, and social position, as well as disharmony in the family.

But our ancestors had a different outlook on life. They had an inherent awareness of three factors: humans, nature, and the invisible power that harmoniously unites them. Their vision of life did not only take into account the physical existence of individuals in nature; they believed in a power that forms the foundation of nature and every living being.

They recognized this power as the most important part of life. They also believed that all of nature and each and every living being in the universe are like beads of variable forms and sizes strung on a single thread of creation. This is why they gave so much importance to sharing, caring, consideration, and empathy. Today, we have labeled this mentality as primitive, rejecting their way of living.

Looking at modern life, we see a society of plenty steeped in misery. Excessive greed has blinded mankind, and the incidence of inhumane actions is on the rise. As a result, mental agitation and stress have caused new and unknown kinds of diseases. Humanity is at a crossroads.

At present, mankind lives solely depending on science and technology, but in light of our current situation, we should at least try to incorporate spiritual thinking as well. Recently, we have witnessed so many natural calamities and alarming changes in the global climate, including rapidly increasing global warming.

We need to ponder deeply on whether human effort alone will be enough to put a halt to the imminent worldwide catastrophe. In the olden days, because people lived in tune with nature, they would look for an auspicious day before planting or cutting down a tree. Before cutting a tree, people would first worship it and then apologize, saying, "Please forgive me for the action I am about to perform. It is only out of necessity that I am cutting you down."

But what happens now? Not only do we rarely plant trees, we relentlessly destroy them and all of nature. When Amma was a child, people would apply cow dung to their wounds. This would help them heal faster and prevent infection. But if we were to do the same, our wound would instantly become infected. What used to be medicinal in the past has now turned poisonous. This is how polluted nature has become.

Just as we celebrate Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, and Thanksgiving, we should have a day to respect and worship Mother Nature. On that day, everyone in the world should try to plant at least one tree. This could even be on New Year's Day, so we start the year on an auspicious note. If we do so, this planet will become a paradise.