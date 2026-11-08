The Rewards of a Simple Life

When they came near the mango grove, Ajatashatru said, ‘How is it that there are twelve hundred and fifty monks in this grove, yet no sound—not even a cough, sneeze or shout—is to be heard?’ Jivaka led the king to where the Buddha was sitting with his order of monks in front of him. King Ajatashatru was very impressed by the silence of the monks and joked that he wished his young son could remain that silent. He joined his hands and bowed to the Buddha. He asked for permission to ask a question. He said, ‘Lord, there are various craftsmen like elephant-drivers, soldiers, potters, weavers and many more. They enjoy the fruits of their labour and support ascetics and Brahmins, thereby assuring heaven. Can you point out such a visible reward here and now as a fruit of the homeless life of your monks?’

The Buddha replied, ‘Your Majesty, suppose there were a slave of yours, getting up before you and working till after you had gone to bed. He might think, “King Ajatashatru is also a man like me, but he does as he wills while I am a slave. Undoubtedly, it is the fruit of meritorious deeds. I should also do something meritorious.” He becomes a monk, restrained in body, mind and thought, and satisfied with a minimum of food and clothing. You come to know of him. Would you order that the man must come back and be a slave as before?’ Ajatashatru said, ‘No, I would pay homage to him and make arrangements for his needs.’ The Buddha said, ‘That, Your Majesty, is the fruit of such a homeless life.’