What We Owe the World

In the contemporary world, most people exhibit a mix of entitlement and gratitude, with a greater proportion clearly leaning towards the former.

Entitlement—the belief that one is inherently deserving of privileges, rewards or special treatment, with or without effort—has become a pervasive modern malady. It breeds social discontent and fractures relationships. In contrast, gratitude is the conscious acknowledgement of the gifts, support and grace that sustain our existence. While modern psychology champions gratitude as a tool for mental wellbeing, the roots of this principle are beautifully explained in ancient Vedic texts. The Vedas offer a radical cosmic framework that dismisses entitlement and establishes gratitude not just as a mental outlook, but as an essential part of the fundamental system of cosmic order.

To understand the Vedic view of entitlement, one must look at the concept of ahankar, or the ego-sense. Vedic philosophy posits that entitlement is a manifestation of an inflated and perverted ego. When individuals operate from the standpoint of Vikrit Ahankara, or the perverted ego-self, they regard themselves as the sole doers of actions and the rightful claimants to the material rewards arising from those actions. This is an illusory state of affairs. The Isavasya Upanishad, a Vedic text, opens with a powerful declaration that directly shatters this illusion: ' 'Isavasyam idam sarvam’—everything material in the universe is controlled and owned by Ishwar. Therefore, human beings own nothing. We are merely trustees of the resources provided to us. When ownership is exposed as an illusion, the mental foundation of entitlement collapses.

In place of entitlement, Vedic philosophy introduces the profound concept of rina, or cosmic debt. According to the ancient text Manusmriti, every human being is born not with a stated set of rights but with a ledger of inherent debts. These debts have to be discharged through the fulfilment of duties. We owe a debt to the divine forces of nature (Deva Rina) that provide the five primordial elements—air, water, earth, fire and ether. We owe a debt to the seers and savants (Rishi Rina) who preserved knowledge for our guidance. We owe a debt to our ancestors (Pitri Rina) who gave us life, physical nurture, lineage and values. This framework shifts human consciousness from asking, ‘What is the world giving me?’ to asking, ‘How can I repay what I have already received?’ By framing existence as a web of mutual debts, the Vedic tradition makes gratitude the natural baseline of human existence.