The Living Wisdom of the Himalayas

For thousands of years, the Himalayas have drawn sages, masters and seekers who wished to understand life beyond its everyday concerns. Many spent years in these mountains, studying consciousness, nature and the relationship between human beings and the universe.

India’s spiritual knowledge owes much to their tapasya, sadhana and years of disciplined training. In the Himalayan tradition, listening to a teaching is only the beginning. A disciple must practise it, examine it through experience and develop an understanding of it.

How Spiritual Knowledge Becomes Philosophy

What is life? Who are we? What is consciousness? What happens beyond the physical body?

Ancient masters of the Indian subcontinent explored these questions long before philosophy became a formal field of study. They meditated, contemplated and then imparted their knowledge to disciples.

The six classical philosophical systems of India (Nyaya, Vaisheshika, Samkhya, Yoga, Mimamsa and Vedanta) offer different views on the nature of existence. Advaita, Dvaita and Vishishtadvaita offer different understandings of the relationship between individual consciousness and ultimate reality. Other traditions, such as Buddhism, Jainism and Charvaka, have also contributed to debates on knowledge, ethics and liberation. These traditions developed across India, while the Himalayas remained an important place where masters continued their practices and trained disciples.

The Vedic expression, ‘Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti’, tells us that truth is one, though the wise describe it differently. This willingness to examine life’s questions through different approaches is valuable. Some seekers follow reason, others devotion, while still others pursue meditation.

The Himalayan Masters and their Training

The training of a Himalayan master is not completed in a few months or through the study of scriptures alone. A practitioner may spend years learning to discipline the body, breath, senses, mind and emotions. The practice continues through difficult weather, changing circumstances and the challenges of life.

Tapasya develops endurance. Sadhana deepens understanding. Dhyana teaches concentration and observation. Through the Guru-Shishya Parampara, disciples learn by observing their masters, receiving instruction and practising under guidance. Understanding develops through experience, and the disciple becomes responsible for carrying the knowledge forward.

Matsyendranath and Gorakhnath made important contributions to the Nath tradition and yogic disciplines. Baba Balak Nath remains deeply revered in the Himalayan region.

Bringing Himalayan Techniques into Modern Life

Our routines have changed. We have different responsibilities and less time for training. Yet the principles of Himalayan Yoga can still be practised when they are taught correctly.

Through Himalayan Siddhaa training, the Akshar Yoga Kendraa is developing practices such as Healing Walk, Siddhaa Walk, Siddhaa Himalaya and Pranaam Himalaya Namaskar. Healing Walk brings awareness to bodily movement while walking. Siddhaa Walk places greater emphasis on posture, breathing, rhythm and concentration, while Siddhaa Himalaya introduces practitioners to the discipline and philosophical understanding associated with Himalayan training. Pranaam Himalaya Namaskar uses a sequence of movements to express gratitude towards nature and the Himalayan tradition.

Yoga, Consciousness and Scientific Understanding

Yoga asks us to pay attention to the body and mind. Asana develops stability, flexibility and coordination. Pranayama helps us observe breathing and its relationship with our mental and emotional state. Meditation trains us to notice the activity of the mind.

Traditional teachings describe Ida, Pingala and other Nadis as part of their understanding of the body.

Modern researchers are also studying physical activity, breathing and meditation in relation to human health. Scientific examination can add to our understanding, provided we do not confuse traditional descriptions with established findings. Such work can benefit yoga education and help preserve these teachings. Physical practices develop strength and stability, while philosophy encourages us to examine our conduct.

Carrying the Himalayan Tradition Forward

Much of Himalayan knowledge has survived through oral instruction and years of training. We must document these practices carefully, without losing the discipline involved in learning them.

Himalayan Yoga programmes, teacher education and collaboration with educational institutions can help make this knowledge available internationally. But wider teaching should never come at the expense of authenticity. A teacher must understand a practice before guiding someone else.

The Himalayas remain a living centre of India’s spiritual traditions because masters continue to practise and seekers continue to ask the questions that have occupied generations of spiritual thinkers.