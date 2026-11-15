The Wisdom of Relationships

There was once a noble but temperamental king who had a witty court jester. The jester enjoyed a unique privilege: he could mock even the king in the name of humour. One day, when the king was in a foul mood, the jester made a joke that offended him. Enraged, the king sentenced him to death. However, the rules of the court did not permit such punishment for a jester performing his appointed role. Realising his mistake but unwilling to concede it, the king offered the jester a choice of how he wished to die. The jester replied, “I choose to die of old age.”

Being knowledgeable is one thing; being witty is another. Knowledge is not the accumulation of information but the ability to understand and apply it with intelligence. We say that working smart is more important than working hard. But are we equally smart in our relationships?

We seek comfort, security and gratification from relationships. When we look to our spouse for physical pleasure or emotional security, we are using them. This creates an inward sense of isolation. Even when two people are together, a relationship driven by personal needs leaves little room for connection.

When we fail to understand how we relate to people and possessions, conflict and stress follow. We then seek pleasure as an escape from this. But pleasure offers temporary relief, leaving the conflict unresolved. Without understanding ourselves, there can be no clarity or intelligence.

Relationships should be mirrors in which we see and understand ourselves. By observing our expectations, attachments and insecurities, we develop self-knowledge for right action. A relationship should not just fulfil our needs; it should awaken the joy of contributing to another's life. When we give without expecting something in return, the sense of isolation dissolves. The joy lies in giving, contributing and making a difference to another person's life.

We often seek fulfilment through love, but do we act out of love? We must free love from our notions of it. Is love desire? Desire is essentially wanting. Is love pleasure? Pleasure creates another desire. Is love ambition or power? When we recognise that love is none of these, we begin to discover something beyond our understanding. Love, in its purest form, is sensitivity and an awareness of the whole.

Such sensitivity is possible only when we are free from the games of the ego. When consumed by our own wants and expectations, we become insensitive to the needs of others, creating conflict and distance. True connection emerges when we are attentive to another, allowing a sense of oneness, belonging and warmth to develop.

What is needed, therefore, is a fundamental transformation in the way we relate to people and ideas. This begins with understanding ourselves through our relationships. Without self-knowledge, even our best efforts can lead to further confusion and misery.

To be happy and to love without wanting anything in return is, perhaps, one of the greatest arts of living.