Children, recently, a woman came to me with her two young children. Crying, she said, “Amma, my husband wastes all his earnings on alcohol. There are fights at home all the time. There is no peace at all. He even hits me and shouts at me in front of the children. I’m unable to look after my children properly. Amma, please save me!”

Over the years, I have embraced lakhs of women shedding tears of sorrow because of similar circumstances. If we look at the world, approximately 1 in 3 women has been subjected to physical or sexual violence at some point. To stand with them, the United Nations has declared November 25th the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

What is it that lies behind this suffering? Both men and women have their weaknesses. But if we injure our left hand, won’t the right hand caress it? Similarly, both men and women must patiently bear with each other’s weaknesses and support each other to realise the divine power within. Unfortunately, ego and selfishness are now showing up where one ought to express love. This eventually leads to oppression and exploitation.

Men are physically stronger than women. That strength is not for oppressing women but protecting them. One might ask, if women need to be protected, does it not mean that they are weak? A protective ring of police officers surrounds the Prime Minister. Is it because he or she is weak? No, protecting the Prime Minister is the nation’s duty. Similarly, protecting women is the duty of men and in their interest, too. Woman is the mother of man. Do not forget that every man was nourished by breast milk.

In many Indian villages, it is difficult to find grooms for uneducated women above 25 years of age. Without education, it is hard to find a job. These women suffer like unwelcome orphans for the rest of their life. Who is responsible for this? It is wrong to blame just men. Mothers must also give their daughters equal opportunities in every field and equip them to become skilled enough to get a job.

Mothers should instil in their children the awareness that boys and girls are equal. Having been conditioned from a young age, women have forgotten their own strength. They have been raised like potted plants. They are like an eaglet reared by a hen. Deluded into thinking that it is also a chicken, the eaglet does not fly. Even its wings feel burdensome. Similarly, instead of fully allowing women to awaken their self-confidence, society has suppressed their immense power.

Many men behave as if women are beneath them. This will ultimately prove to be detrimental to men themselves, as they will not gain solace and inspiration from women. I dream of a bright future wherein both women and men play an equal part, like the two wings of a bird, in creating a better society. It is only through such equality that humankind can evolve.