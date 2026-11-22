Nowadays, it is very common to see people arguing over religious matters in politics and on social media. The arguments often start with justifying one’s own view, then move on to rejecting others’ views, and finally turn into personal insults. This is not new. In olden times, too, such things used to happen, but they happened face-to-face. In this regard, Swami Vivekananda told a story about Gautama Buddha.

Once, five young Brahmins were quarrelling over a question. They came to the Buddha and explained that each of them had been taught a way to God by their elders. They believed that their way was the right one and all others were wrong. Hence, they were fighting with each other. The Buddha asked them, ‘You say that you have been taught the way to God, but have you seen God?’ They replied, ‘No.’ The Buddha asked, ‘Did your father see God?’ They replied, ‘No.’ The Buddha asked, ‘Your grandfather? Your teachers?’ All the Brahmins shook their heads.

The Buddha said, ‘In a certain village, a young man was weeping and crying, saying, “I will only marry her! I will only marry her!” The villagers asked him whom he was talking about, and he replied, “The one I love.” When the villagers asked who she was, he replied that he did not know. When they asked her name, he again said that he did not know. The villagers asked where she lived, and the man again said that he did not know. They asked what she looked like, and the young man again said that he did not know.’

The Buddha then asked the young Brahmins, ‘What would you call this young man?’ They said, ‘No doubt, he is a madman. He is crying about a woman about whom he knows nothing.’ The Buddha said, ‘Are you not the same? You speak of a God whom you have never seen, nor have your father, grandfather or teachers seen. Yet you quarrel over such a matter and try to cut each other’s throats.’

The young Brahmins understood their folly. They asked, ‘What are we to do now?’ The Buddha asked, ‘Tell me, did your father ever teach you that God is angry?’ The Brahmins shook their heads. The Buddha asked, ‘Did he ever teach you that God is evil?’ Again, the Brahmins shook their heads and said, ‘No. God is always good and pure.’

The Buddha said, ‘If you are pure and good, don’t you think you will have a better chance of coming closer to God than by discussing all this and cutting each other’s throats? Therefore, I say, be good and pure, and love everyone.’