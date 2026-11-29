In 1927, a bankrupt 32-year-old man, grieving the loss of his four-year-old daughter, stood by Lake Michigan, ready to jump. Instead, he resolved to treat his life as an experiment in what one person could do for humanity. He went on to write 28 books, hold 28 patents, and become one of America’s renowned thinkers: Buckminster Fuller. What saved Fuller’s life was an awakening of purpose, the soul’s tongue. Just as the body has five senses, so does the soul. We can nurture or dull each. Here are all five.

Purpose: The Tongue of the Soul

A healthy palate seeks what nourishes the body; a jaded one craves junk. Likewise, the soul’s tongue hungers for purpose: to serve others through our gifts. But the ego dulls it with the junk of money and fame, leaving us oscillating between pleasure and fatigue.

Ask: Does my work bring together what I love to do, what I excel in, what the world needs, and what sustains me?

Practice: Before any activity, ask its colour: green if it fulfils your purpose, yellow if neutral but essential, and red if it works against it.

Relationship: The Ears of the Soul

Abdulla and Khadeeja, a Kerala Muslim couple, brought up Rajeshwari, a Hindu girl, after her parents, who worked on their farm, died. They married her to a Hindu man in a temple. It was as if they heard what her deceased parents would have wished.

Relationships test spirituality. Strained relationships reflect the ego’s self-centeredness and biases: we listen poorly, break commitments, and assert superiority. Fulfilling ones grow from empathetic listening.

Ask: If I had the other person’s background, how would I want to be understood?

Practice: While listening, don’t interrupt, check your phone, or prepare a rebuttal. Instead, notice tone and body language to understand feelings.

Ethics: The Nose of the Soul

When Steelcase CEO Jim Hackett learned that the workstation panels his company sold posed a fire risk, he replaced all at a cost of $40 million, though no law required it. On 9/11, those panels stood behind the Pentagon wall struck by Flight 77. ‘The fire didn’t spread,’ Hackett wrote, ‘because of our improved replacement panels.’

The fragrance of spirituality is in living by values that honour our interdependence with all beings and our shared outer organs—forests, mountains, rivers and oceans. Its root is truthfulness: seeking evidence against our beliefs and standing by the moral truth. Since 2012, more than 2,375 land and environmental defenders have been killed or have gone missing, paying that cost.

Ask: If everyone did what I am doing, would the world become better or worse?

Practice: Never leave an unfinished bottle of water; drink it or carry it with you.

Presence: The Skin of the Soul

On September 30, 2026, aboard a Flydubai flight, Captain Smit Machchhar’s co-pilot allegedly attacked him. Bleeding heavily, Machchhar had the presence of mind to open the cockpit door, letting crew and passengers subdue the attacker, saving everyone aboard. ‘I knew I could not let all those people die,’ he said.

Like skin, presence responds to what is here and now. Being present means living responsibly while staying cool-headed. It grows in everyday acts.

Ask: Do I move through my day consciously or on autopilot?

Practice: Before reaching for your phone, straighten your spine, take slow breaths, and check if you really need it.

Oneness: The Eyes of the Soul

Light makes everything visible yet remains unseen. Likewise, the seer that makes us see cannot be seen. Whatever we perceive—even our body, thoughts and feelings—cannot be who we are. Turning back to the seer, we recognise the same experience in every being. Everything becomes sacred and the story we tell about who we are begins to fall away.

In 1922, Jiddu Krishnamurti was going through an intense inner transformation. On August 19, he had what he later called ‘the first most extraordinary experience’: ‘There was a man mending the road; that man was myself; the pick-axe he held was myself; the very stone which he was breaking up was a part of me; the tender blade of grass was my very being, and that tree was myself.’

Ask: Who is aware of my thoughts right now?

Practice: Grab a moment to pause and turn from the seen to the seer. See yourself in every being—even the tiniest insect.

With the devotion we bring to activities, we choose who we become. Choice by choice, we can awaken the soul’s five senses until we are fully awake—born again from within.