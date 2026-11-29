Human beings have needs of the body, mind, emotion and spirit. Unless these are harmonised, we remain in inner discord. The spiritual need is fundamental: the need for enlightenment and self-understanding.

The body must be healthy, a powerful instrument bestowed by the Lord. Regular rest, moderation in eating and exercise help us care for it. To neglect or misuse the body is to disregard a precious gift.

The mental need begins with recognising that you matter, and so does everyone else. Respect yourself and others. God created you and threw away the mould: you are unique. Rejoice in that uniqueness, and live with respect and purpose.

Each of us carries illusory images that can become inner prisons. We must free ourselves from them to realise our potential. Consider Rapunzel. Though beautiful, the witch made her believe she was ugly. Imprisoned in a castle, she feared leaving because she accepted this false image. A prince helped her recognise her beauty and free herself from the illusion.

The intellectual need is to escape the trap of excuses. One such excuse is: “God made me this way, so I cannot change.” But how can we know this is all we are capable of becoming? There are many levels within us. Yoga speaks of seven chakras, or centres. We contain reserves of strength that may remain hidden until circumstances call them forth. A mother who lifted a car trapping her child is a frequently cited example. A surge of adrenaline is said to have enabled this feat. Our capacities may extend beyond what we imagine.

Another limiting belief is: “That is how things are usually done around here.” Learn to think beyond convention. Question established ways and take an unconventional path. Creativity begins when we stop assuming things must always be done in the same way.

The emotional need is to be guided by purpose. Thomas Alva Edison’s approach offers a lesson: be clear about what you wish to accomplish; focus your mind on it; keep searching despite failure; and never assume that another person’s failure means you, too, will fail.

The spiritual need is for an inner guide. We must explore the many layers within us, beginning with a genuine quest. Healthy discontentment can be more valuable than complacency. Our search should jolt us beyond familiar limits. It is an ongoing, intuitive process. As long as we continue learning, we remain young; the effort to deepen our intelligence must never cease.

When we are calm and silent, we are truly awake. We are no longer ruled by likes and dislikes; they become preferences, not demands. We live in reality rather than dreams. A wise mind is not burdened by constant thought. It uses thought when needed but is never controlled by it. In that state, we experience fullness. The present moment is complete in itself; we need only become still enough to experience it.

This does not mean rejecting the world, but meeting it with awareness and compassion. Growth asks us to look within, question assumptions and discover what lies beyond us.