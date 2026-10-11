God is to Be Experienced, Not Explained

Children, people have different ideas about God. Though some deny the existence of God, most people believe in Him. Among believers, most consider God an external power, one that is separate from them. In reality, God dwells in all beings, both moving and unmoving, like the tree in a seed, butter in milk, and gold in gold ornaments.

There is divinity in every being. If we move along the right path, we can experience this inner divinity. Can one convey the taste of honey or the beauty of nature through words? They can be known only through experience. Similarly, the experience of God is far beyond the reach of words, sensory perception, and the mind.

A sanyasi was passing by a school. A few students asked him: “Why are you wearing these robes?”

The sanyasi said, “I became a sanyasi to realize God.”

The children asked, “Has anyone seen God? How can one realize Him?”

Pointing to a tree, the sanyasi asked, “Where did this tree come from?”

“From the seed,” answered the students. There were many fruits scattered under the tree. The sanyasi picked up a fruit and bit into it. He looked inside and then threw it aside. He picked up another fruit, bit it, looked inside and threw it away.

Seeing this, the students asked him, “What are you doing? Why are you biting these fruits and throwing them away?”

The sanyasi replied, “You said that this tree came from a seed. I was looking to see if the tree was inside the seed of the fruit.”

The students laughed and said, “How can such a huge tree be inside such a tiny seed? You must first sow the seed, and then water and fertilize it regularly. In time it will sprout, and over many years grow into a huge tree.”

The sanyasi said, “It is the same with God. Like the tree within the seed, God dwells in each one of you, but you have yet to experience this. This does not mean that there is no God. If you follow the guidance of those who have realized God, you too can experience Him.”

God is an experience. When a flower is still a bud, we will not be able to tell how fragrant or beautiful it will become. It must blossom. Likewise, the flower of our heart must blossom through prayer, meditation, and japa. Then we will be able to experience God and reach supreme bliss.

Think of God in the midst of every action and pray, “You are my only refuge. Nothing else is everlasting. No one else’s love will last. Worldly love may make me feel good for a while, but it will only end up hurting me. Only you, God, can fulfill my yearning.”

We should pray like this constantly. Without this kind of detachment from the world, we cannot develop spiritually, nor can we help others. We should be firmly convinced that only God is everlasting.