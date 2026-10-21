Can Ancient Wisdom Speak to Us Today?

We live in an age of extraordinary progress. Knowledge is available at our fingertips, technology has transformed how we live, and opportunities that once seemed unimaginable are now within reach. Yet, amid all this advancement, some of the most fundamental human questions remain unanswered. Who am I? What is the purpose of my life? What does it truly mean to be successful? And how can I find lasting happiness in a world of constant change?

For the younger generation, these questions carry particular significance. Young people today are navigating a world of immense possibilities, but also unprecedented pressures. They are encouraged to achieve more, become more and constantly measure themselves against others. Yet, in the pursuit of success, it is easy to overlook a more fundamental question: not merely what do I want to become, but who am I?

This is where the ancient wisdom of Vedanta has something profound to offer.

Vedanta does not begin by telling us what to believe. It invites us to enquire, to question and to discover. It encourages us to look beyond the world we experience and turn our attention towards the one who experiences it. Are we merely the sum of our achievements, possessions and relationships? Or is there something deeper to our identity, something that remains unchanged even as our circumstances continually change?

Far from being removed from modern life, this enquiry addresses the very heart of the human experience.

The Bhagavad Gita offers perhaps the most beautiful illustration of this. Arjuna stands on the battlefield, overwhelmed by confusion, uncertainty and conflicting responsibilities. Despite his extraordinary abilities, he finds himself unable to act. His struggle is not so different from our own. We too encounter moments when our knowledge, talents and accomplishments seem insufficient to guide us through life's challenges.

For the younger generation today, with its immense opportunities and growing pressures, this wisdom is especially relevant. Vedanta does not ask us to give up our ambitions or withdraw from the world. It teaches us to understand what drives our ambitions, face life’s challenges with greater clarity and recognise that true success lies not merely in what we achieve, but also in understanding ourselves.

The Bhagavad Gita teaches us to give our best to the work before us, without becoming anxious or overly attached to the results. This does not mean giving up our ambitions, but learning to pursue them with the right attitude. A student must strive to excel, but a disappointing result should not destroy their confidence. A young professional must work towards success without compromising integrity. A leader must make decisions guided not merely by personal gain, but by responsibility and the welfare of others.

This wisdom is especially valuable in a world where external achievements are so often mistaken for inner fulfilment. We may accumulate knowledge without developing understanding, achieve recognition without finding contentment, or enjoy material comforts without experiencing peace. Vedanta reminds us that while the world around us continues to change, the search for lasting happiness ultimately requires us to look within.

Yet, for ancient wisdom to speak meaningfully to a new generation, it cannot simply be handed down as something to be accepted unquestioningly. Young people must be encouraged to explore it, challenge their assumptions and discover its truth through their own reflection and experience. A living tradition is not one that demands unquestioning preservation, but one that continues to inspire enquiry and transformation.

This conviction was central to the vision of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda, who dedicated his life to making the profound teachings of Vedanta accessible and applicable to everyday life. He recognised that spiritual knowledge was never intended to remain confined to scriptures or scholarly discussions. Its true value lies in its power to transform the way we think, act and live.

As Chinmaya Mission celebrates 75 years of this vision, the emphasis remains on bringing wisdom into lived experience. Initiatives such as Gita Panchamrit, which introduces five carefully selected verses from the Bhagavad Gita's 700 shlokas, offer an accessible starting point for personal study and reflection. The aim is not simply to learn verses, but to discover how their teachings can guide our everyday choices.

Equally inspiring is the Chinmaya Amrit Yatra, a 295-day journey undertaken by young volunteers known as Yuvaveers. Through their dedication, discipline and spirit of service, they demonstrate that spirituality need not remain an intellectual pursuit. It can find expression in responsibility, teamwork and the willingness to contribute to something greater than oneself.

This spirit of learning, devotion and service will come together at the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav, taking place from 23–25 October 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The landmark celebration will bring together the global Chinmaya family and spiritual leaders, offering opportunities to engage with India's spiritual heritage through teachings, cultural experiences and innovative presentations of Pujya Gurudev's legacy. It is an occasion not merely to commemorate 75 years of the past, but to inspire the generations who will shape the future.

Ultimately, the significance of such celebrations lies not in their grandeur, but in the transformation they inspire. A single verse from the Gita can change how we approach a difficult situation. An act of selfless service can expand our understanding of responsibility. A moment of sincere reflection can lead us to question assumptions we have carried throughout our lives.

Perhaps, then, the question is not whether ancient wisdom can speak to the modern generation. The human challenges it addresses have never disappeared. We may live differently from those who came before us, but we continue to seek purpose.

The wisdom of Vedanta is not something the younger generation must merely preserve out of reverence for the past. It is something they can explore, understand and make their own.

For a tradition to remain truly alive, it must do more than endure across generations. It must illuminate the lives of those who inherit it. And that is the invitation Vedanta extends to every generation: not merely to know more about the world, but to understand more deeply the one who experiences it.