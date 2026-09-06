The Art of Connection

On her wedding night, a wife went into the kitchen to fix drinks. After a while, she came out crying, tears filling her beautiful eyes. “What happened, sweetheart?” asked her loving husband.

“My love,” she sobbed, “I tried cleaning the ice cubes with hot water, and now they have disappeared.”

The joke captures something fundamental about human relationships: we all need someone to open up to. Relationships can broadly be intimate, informal or formal, depending on how freely we share our thoughts and emotions. Yet, as selfishness and the desire for privacy increase, we guard our feelings more carefully. The paradox is that, while protecting ourselves, we may also become incapable of forming and sustaining healthy relationships.

It is both mentally and physically desirable to have someone we can relate to, trust and confide in. Opening up means overcoming years of inhibition, distrust and loneliness. Once these outer layers of reservation begin to dissolve, our inner world finds its own channels of release.

This does not mean sharing everything with everyone. In my Experiential Lab, for instance, participants are sometimes asked to stand before a tree and express their thoughts and feelings. The exercise creates a sense of connection and allows emotions to flow without judgement. With human beings, however, trust must be balanced with intelligence and discretion.

There are moments when we want to share something deeply personal, but the person listening may not have the emotional strength to receive it. If you want to carry gold in a bag, the bag must be strong enough. Similarly, we must judge when and with whom it is wise to share. Chanakya advised his King to keep his counsel during wartime because even a small leak could have disastrous consequences.

This balance between openness and discretion is essential to healthy relationships. Trust does not mean surrendering all boundaries; it means knowing where it is safe to lower them. A mature relationship gives us the freedom to reveal ourselves without the fear that our vulnerability will be used against us. At the same time, it teaches us to respect the vulnerabilities of others.

This brings us to another question: How do we know when we love someone?

Love takes different forms. The love we feel for children is different from the love we feel for a spouse or a friend. Parental love is largely unconditional, while romantic love can sometimes become conditional on expectations and behaviour.

Romantic love, however, has a simple sign: you are glad at the sight of someone and sad at even their momentary absence. There is no single magical moment when love announces itself. It arrives quietly and grows within us.

Love can be understood through four kinds of chemistry: physical, emotional, intellectual and spiritual. Physical chemistry creates attraction, emotional chemistry creates empathy and security, intellectual chemistry creates companionship of the mind, and spiritual chemistry creates a deeper sense of meaning and connection. Attraction may bring two people together, but it is the interaction of all four that can make a relationship enduring and fulfilling.

Ultimately, relationships require both courage and wisdom. Courage is needed to reveal our inner selves; wisdom is needed to know when, how and with whom to do so. The ability to trust without becoming careless, and to remain private without becoming isolated, is what allows relationships to remain healthy, intimate and meaningful.