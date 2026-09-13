Change Within to Change the Country

Children, consider the present situation of our country. How many problems bedevil us! Poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, social conflict, new diseases, increasing suicides, corruption, lethargy and aimlessness are just some of the problems we face.

We live in a society where each person is only concerned with their own interests. Whether students, workers, politicians, religious groups, media, or the different states, all of them are intent only on protecting and promoting their own needs. No one is bothered about nation-building or the common good.

All of us want to see a big change in society. Where should change begin? If we think, “Let others change first, let circumstances change, let the government do what is necessary, and then I will change,” change will never happen.

Amma remembers a story. There was a man who used to pray, “May my country improve. May people everywhere become truthful, enthusiastic and idealistic.” But even after praying for years, he saw no change.

When he realized that it was difficult to change the whole country, he started praying that at least his family members would set good examples for others. After many months, he realized that this prayer was also fruitless.

Finally, he started praying, “O God, please nurture noble qualities in me. May I be able to live with moral awareness and behave lovingly to everyone.”

When he finished praying that day, he felt God whispering in his ears, “If you had been prepared to pray and strive like this earlier, how many positive changes would have taken place in this country by now!”

Humanity is facing extraordinary challenges today. In our haste to find solutions to these global crises, we often look only to the external world. We forget that the source of many of these problems lies within the human mind.

The world will become good only when the mind of the individual becomes good. Therefore, along with an understanding of the outer world, it is essential that we also come to know our inner world.

One thing is clear: If we want a lasting solution to the atrocities humankind faces today and will have to face in the future, we should be willing to change our own selves. What is happening in the external environment—be it climate change or war—is but a reflection of the harsh circumstances in our minds.

Part of this change must come through inspiring our youth. They naturally have enthusiasm and admiration for noble ideals. They also have high energy levels. If they channel their energy properly, young people can help to bring about a huge social transformation. May they become like flowers spreading a sweet fragrance throughout the world.

Ultimately, change must start with us. If we change, we can bring about a change in those with whom we interact. Like waves rising in succession, change will gradually ripple throughout society and thus pave the way for a positive transformation in the country.