In the Beginning was the Word

A few kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram, a cluster of stone forms offers a striking expression of an ancient idea, that sound is the fundamental architect of the reality we see.

At Pournamikavu Devi Temple, primordial sound is worshipped in 51 forms—the letters of the Malayalam alphabet. The Akshara Devatas (Alphabet Goddess) add to the unique identity of the temple whose ancestry can be traced back to the Aay Dynasty, which ruled the region and whose tutelary goddess Bala Tripurasundari is the presiding deity of the temple.

Carved in stone, each Akshara Devata is a deity of a particular variation of the sound that fills every movement in the universe. Seers call it Aum. Artists call it rhythm, or tala. Scientists describe it as a vibration. At its core is the idea that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed.

“In nature, sound energy manifests as language that powers thoughts to express them as images. Hence, there is a clear link between language and energy,” says MS Bhuvanachandran, a researcher whose work on Akshara Devatas led to their consecration at Pournamikavu on Vijayadashami in 2022. “Every alphabet we use are packets of energy that describe our thoughts.” The idea, he explains, rests on the belief that energy can manifest through forms. “Take the images that we worship as divinity. Every image aligns to a certain energy, which means, an energy module will have its related imagery as well,” he says. “So, if sound energy is packaged as letters, then each letter must have a corresponding image. Our culture has always worshipped energy through forms. This guides the worship of the forms that letters take.”

References to Akshara Devatas, Bhuvanachandran says, can be found in spiritual literature, including the works of Thunchath Ezhuthachan, the 16th-century poet regarded as the father of modern Malayalam. “It is there in Thunchath Ezhuthachan’s work Harinamakeerthanam. He was inspired by texts of yore like Vedas, Mahabharata, Devi Bhagavatham, Siva Samhita, and the works of Adi Shankara, in which the description of the divine forms that sound variations can take could be found,” Bhuvanachandran notes. “Based on this, he conceived the ‘Akshara Namavali’, which was also our reference for sculpting the forms.”