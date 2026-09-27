The Prayer Hall Could Wait

In an age that measures success by net worth, market value, and the number of one’s social-media followers, a simple truth is easily lost: No one is remembered for their bank balance. The only thing that truly outlives us is the way we treated others.

That message lies at the heart of the teachings of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, the spiritual master and humanitarian known to millions as Amma.

In our world, many hesitate to share even a smile or kind word. The mind tends to evaluate everything through money. “If I listen to someone’s troubles, smile at them, or offer them comfort, they might later ask me for money.” This is the fear. As a result, we hold back and the world becomes a bit colder.

Many will help when asked, but few reach out on their own. A true leader flows towards those in need without hesitation, without questioning the logic of it, moved only by a heart full of compassion.

Today, the Mata Amritanandamayi Math runs a network of institutions and humanitarian activities worldwide. However, back in 1989, we didn’t even have a real prayer hall.

For about 10 years, we had cherished the hope of building a proper prayer hall and it was finally seeming like that long-held dream was about to come true. At the same time, in Kollam, Kerala, the administrators of an orphanage had reached the end of the road. For years, they had struggled to care for the children entrusted to them, but now, every source of funding had dried up. They were preparing to do the unthinkable: Send the orphans and other children from poor families out onto the street. But before taking that final step, someone urged them to try one last thing. Go to Amma, they said, and tell her what is happening.

So, they came and laid their situation before her.