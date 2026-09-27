The True Birthday Happens Within

Today marks Amma’s 73rd birthday. With humankind facing many grave challenges, her wish is that it be observed not as a celebration but as Vishwa Seva Dinam—a day of service to the world.

For more than 65 years, Amma has been listening to her children’s grief, their small joys, their complaints and their laments. Amma intimately knows the depth of their heartaches and the pain behind their tears.

Even if we cannot completely give up our old bad habits, we must at least try. New habits that aid one’s inner growth and benefit society should take birth within us. That is the true birthday. In this way, countless new births of goodness will keep taking place.

When such trees of virtue blossom within us, the colours and fragrance of their flowers will spread everywhere. They will bring boundless joy to us as well as to others. That is the real birthday celebration.

Change within brings change without

Amma knows changing is not easy. But darkness is spreading all around, and anxiety about the future is increasing. In such a situation, each individual must become a little tree of goodness. Otherwise, the world will not change.

Everything in creation is a wonder. And the greatest wonder of all is the human being. This is because humankind has a unique gift—the ability to think deeply, to discern right from wrong, and to act accordingly. When this sense of discernment awakens, then a new dawn will break. With that, a change arises in one’s inner attitude. A change in one’s external world automatically follows.

Today, we act only within the framework of human and governmental laws. Such laws, of course, are necessary. But often, we violate the great universal laws of the Divine that govern both humankind and all beings. In worldly life, rules and distinctions are necessary. But the attitude, “The Earth and nature belong only to we humans; we will live as we like and do as we please,” is wrong.

A simple key

Conflicts and unrest are increasing in society. It is like a bomb kept in each house that could explode at any time. We hold meetings all the time, but do our hearts meet? Are we able to meet our True Self?

Divorces are increasing. Marital relationships are not rooted in love. Spouses only think about their own selfish interests. They do not hear what the other is speaking. They listen as per their own preconceived perceptions. How will family relationships continue if there is no real communication?

The key to true familial harmony is patience. The husband and wife should mutually adjust to each other. They shouldn’t search for their own happiness alone. Each one needs to consider the level of their partner.

Amma’s Prayer

When the full moon rises, the Earth is freed from the darkness of night. Similarly, may the light of love and selflessness dispel the darkness of selfishness, hatred and conflict covering the world. May a beautiful new dawn of goodness bloom. May the light of truth and dharma fill the hearts of humanity. Amma offers this prayer to the Supreme: May the whole world be filled with peace and happiness.

Whether we laugh or cry, time will go by. So, we should fill our lives with laughter. Like any other decision, happiness is also a decision. It is the firm decision, “Let anything come my way, I will be happy. I will be courageous. I am not alone; God is with me.”