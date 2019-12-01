Earth signs: How they express love

Nitin Manchanda By

TAURUS: Taureans are determined, sensual and tactile people who have been gifted with the unique ability to power though difficult events and find a way to conquer all situations they are put in. They pride themselves on loyalty and consistency, and when they decide, they stick to it irrespective of any circumstances.

They are practical and logical beings who do not harbour a flirtatious personality. For Taurus men, change is not something they embrace. He is rather tough and will take his time in choosing the right partner. He does not like to speak up much. The mere fact that he is taking this risk and opening himself up to his partner is a clear demonstration of his feelings for her as it means that they made him comfortable enough to accept this change. He will show what he feels deep inside by taking care of his partner, checking up on them and being there when they need him. He will be the rock for his partner in times of happiness, struggle, sadness or whatever else they may go through.

VIRGO: Virgos are highly intellectual and incredibly observant people who can bring order into chaos and with the ability to be as flexible as any situation requires, they are usually down-to-earth, dependable and of loyal nature. Being perfectionists, they want things to be done in a certain way. Virgo men are a bit complicated and picky, which makes it difficult for them to find their correct partner. However, once they realise their true feelings for someone, they will not stay behind in showing their love by doing little things for their partner. It can be either taking them to romantic places or treating them like the anchor that holds their life or being with his partner through thick and thin. He will do whatever he needs to in order to ensure that the relationship becomes more serious and that he wants to take the relationship to the next step.

CAPRICORN: Capricorns are organised and pragmatic, extremely patient and consistent with their work. Concentrated and resourceful, they know how to make their partner feel stable and secure with their sense of responsibility. A Capricorn man wants something longterm, and it will take some time for him to warm up to their partner and trust them. Capricorn man comes off as emotionless or cold. He does that to prevent himself from being hurt.

However, when he falls in love with someone, he begins to let the walls come down. A Capricorn man is not superficial as he feels deeply but is also highly rational. He might not express his love through gifts, but he would rather show it in his actions. He will share with his partner what he feels and what type of future he sees with her. He will always be there for his partner when they need him, and he is solid as a rock to the woman he loves. Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.