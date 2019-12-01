Home Lifestyle Spirituality Astrology

Earth signs: How they express love

Taureans are determined, sensual and tactile people who have been gifted with the unique ability to power though difficult events and find a way to conquer all situations they are put in.

Published: 01st December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Relationships, Couple

Representational image

TAURUS: Taureans are determined, sensual and tactile people who have been gifted with the unique ability to power though difficult events and find a way to conquer all situations they are put in. They pride themselves on loyalty and consistency, and when they decide, they stick to it irrespective of any circumstances.

They are practical and logical beings who do not harbour a flirtatious personality. For Taurus men, change is not something they embrace. He is rather tough and will take his time in choosing the right partner. He does not like to speak up much. The mere fact that he is taking this risk and opening himself up to his partner is a clear demonstration of his feelings for her as it means that they made him comfortable enough to accept this change. He will show what he feels deep inside by taking care of his partner, checking up on them and being there when they need him. He will be the rock for his partner in times of happiness, struggle, sadness or whatever else they may go through.

VIRGO: Virgos are highly intellectual and incredibly observant people who can bring order into chaos and with the ability to be as flexible as any situation requires, they are usually down-to-earth, dependable and of loyal nature. Being perfectionists, they want things to be done in a certain way. Virgo men are a bit complicated and picky, which makes it difficult for them to find their correct partner. However, once they realise their true feelings for someone, they will not stay behind in showing their love by doing little things for their partner. It can be either taking them to romantic places or treating them like the anchor that holds their life or being with his partner through thick and thin. He will do whatever he needs to in order to ensure that the relationship becomes more serious and that he wants to take the relationship to the next step.

CAPRICORN: Capricorns are organised and pragmatic, extremely patient and consistent with their work. Concentrated and resourceful, they know how to make their partner feel stable and secure with their sense of responsibility. A Capricorn man wants something longterm, and it will take some time for him to warm up to their partner and trust them. Capricorn man comes off as emotionless or cold. He does that to prevent himself from being hurt.

However, when he falls in love with someone, he begins to let the walls come down. A Capricorn man is not superficial as he feels deeply but is also highly rational. He might not express his love through gifts, but he would rather show it in his actions. He will share with his partner what he feels and what type of future he sees with her. He will always be there for his partner when they need him, and he is solid as a rock to the woman he loves. Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.

Stay up to date on all the latest Astrology news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Astrology Star signs
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp