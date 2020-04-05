STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cleaning Habits for earth Signs Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

Taureans are very patient, practical and efficient beings and are excellent in matters of business as well as amazing instructors and teachers.

For representational purposes

TAURUS: Taureans are very patient, practical and efficient beings and are excellent in matters of business as well as amazing instructors and teachers. This efficient nature drives them to take all the matters in their own hands including cleaning. Reliable and practical,they know the value of keeping their house clean. They are organised and reasonable about cleaning, with a reliable method and approach to getting everything done on time and on point. They do not appreciate and endure anyone creating mess in their space and expect everyone to keep their surrounding clean. Though obsessed with cleanliness, they are also very diligent when it comes to showering and bathing and indulge in bath oils and scrubs to keep themselves tidy and well groomed.

VIRGO: Virgos have keen minds with great conversation skills, often convincing others of magnificent tales with ease and charm. Being perfectionist, they put great emphasis on cleanliness and hence are obsessed with it, be it cleaning their house twice a day to colour coordinating their clothes. Although menial work bores them, yet they develop a method that is in sync with their practical side and help them achieve the level of cleanliness according to their satisfaction. They are instinctual when it comes to things being out of place or dirty and hence will obsess about it until it’s been taken care of. They also are high propagandist of self-cleanliness and thus bath more than once or twice a day until they feel clean and tidy enough to go ahead with their routine.

CAPRICORN: Capricorn are highly intelligent who apply their knowledge to practical matters and strive to maintain stability and order. Being responsible, hardworking and disciplined beings, they are good organizers and achieve their goals by purposeful, systematic means. They take all their work seriously, including their housework and like to have a spotless house on a regular basis. Be it cleaning the blinds, washing the windows or cleaning out the cupboards on a regular basis, they do not rush into it and prefers doing all the chores step by step in the usual order and also prepare a checklist for the same to ensure all the chores are completed thoroughly. The views expressed here are of the author

