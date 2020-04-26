STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality Astrology

Here are the cleaning habits for water signs

Cancerians are practical and empathetic beings who are considerate of their own as well as the wishes of others.

Published: 26th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Nitin Manchanda
Express News Service

CANCER: Cancerians are practical and empathetic beings who are considerate of their own as well as the wishes of others. They tend to do things from a foundation of kindness and refrain from inflicting pain on anyone. They thrive on having close, stable relationships with their loved ones and are a helpful bunch who love to do that with everyone in their life. They love home-life, family and domestic settings. They are traditionalists and work on a fundamental level.

They prefer keeping peace at home by cleaning the house regularly from top to bottom. They prefer to keep things clean and in order, however due to their emotional nature, they hoard junk, attaching sentimental value to its which eventually appears as clutter, making the space untidy and unkept. Hence, cleaning can become an overwhelming trap. On the surface their place appears clean and tidy, yet their closets may appear disorganised. However, they’re very particular about their personal hygiene and do not like to stay unkept and unclean.

SCORPIO: Scorpions are passionate people and have passion for all elements of life. Intuitive, resourceful, hardworking and determined, they are very dedicated to their work, with good insight and intuition. They are bold and can execute massive enterprises with control and confidence and do their work quickly and on time. They like everything to be in place and don’t require reason for cleaning, When they need to comprehend their sense of responsibility and control, they are practical and efficient in getting things tidied up.

They may be reticent in inviting others and may get annoyed when things are disrupted by others. They are overtly obsessive and particular about their belongings and, hence, are very sharp in noticing even a slight change in the movement of objects around them. Their personal hygiene also amounts excessive methods to be well groomed and clean, be it mud baths, scrubs or regular facial masks. They keep themselves updated about methods for exfoliation and believe in deep cleaning, irrespective of it being time consuming or expensive.

PISCES: Pisceans are honest, unselfish, trustworthy and kind-hearted. They possess exuberant endurance power and are emotionally intelligent, understanding and empathetic people with optimistic outlook. They are not only enthusiastic and motivated to clean their surroundings but also never shy away from helping others in keeping their spaces neat and tidy.

Though there is one thing to be said; they tend to put off cleaning for long as they are embroiled in their day dreaming routine, yet when they take the task at hand, be it vacuuming or scrubbing the floor, they clean it all to the best of their capacity. Although they maintain good personal hygiene, they do not crib over a broken button or a stained shirt. The views expressed here are of the author

Stay up to date on all the latest Astrology news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cleaning habits Cancer Scorpio Pisces Astrology
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp