Here are the cleaning habits for water signs

CANCER: Cancerians are practical and empathetic beings who are considerate of their own as well as the wishes of others. They tend to do things from a foundation of kindness and refrain from inflicting pain on anyone. They thrive on having close, stable relationships with their loved ones and are a helpful bunch who love to do that with everyone in their life. They love home-life, family and domestic settings. They are traditionalists and work on a fundamental level.

They prefer keeping peace at home by cleaning the house regularly from top to bottom. They prefer to keep things clean and in order, however due to their emotional nature, they hoard junk, attaching sentimental value to its which eventually appears as clutter, making the space untidy and unkept. Hence, cleaning can become an overwhelming trap. On the surface their place appears clean and tidy, yet their closets may appear disorganised. However, they’re very particular about their personal hygiene and do not like to stay unkept and unclean.

SCORPIO: Scorpions are passionate people and have passion for all elements of life. Intuitive, resourceful, hardworking and determined, they are very dedicated to their work, with good insight and intuition. They are bold and can execute massive enterprises with control and confidence and do their work quickly and on time. They like everything to be in place and don’t require reason for cleaning, When they need to comprehend their sense of responsibility and control, they are practical and efficient in getting things tidied up.

They may be reticent in inviting others and may get annoyed when things are disrupted by others. They are overtly obsessive and particular about their belongings and, hence, are very sharp in noticing even a slight change in the movement of objects around them. Their personal hygiene also amounts excessive methods to be well groomed and clean, be it mud baths, scrubs or regular facial masks. They keep themselves updated about methods for exfoliation and believe in deep cleaning, irrespective of it being time consuming or expensive.

PISCES: Pisceans are honest, unselfish, trustworthy and kind-hearted. They possess exuberant endurance power and are emotionally intelligent, understanding and empathetic people with optimistic outlook. They are not only enthusiastic and motivated to clean their surroundings but also never shy away from helping others in keeping their spaces neat and tidy.

Though there is one thing to be said; they tend to put off cleaning for long as they are embroiled in their day dreaming routine, yet when they take the task at hand, be it vacuuming or scrubbing the floor, they clean it all to the best of their capacity. Although they maintain good personal hygiene, they do not crib over a broken button or a stained shirt. The views expressed here are of the author