Best Colours for Zodiac Signs 

ARIES: A sign of passion, high energy, and enthusiasm, Aries rolls out the procession of signs. Red corresponds with that essence of initiation as it ignites power and is all about action, pleasure and even love. Red is aligned with the root chakra, which means Aries have remarkable abilities to light and kindle their fire even under the most depressing circumstances. Pale shades like off-white and cream will calm the jostled nerves of an Aries.

TAURUS: For them, the ruling planet is Venus and the colours most suited are pink and white. These colours harmonise well with the shy and introvert Taurus. Earthy, sensible, and practical, they need something to occasionally perk them up. Green indicates that Taurus people are sensitive souls with an ‘evergreen’ capacity for growth. Green is symbolic of family and unity. Hearth and home are of prime importance to them.

GEMINI: Orange is the colour of diversity, sociability and inspiration and implies a high level of engagement with other people and a strong sense of personal space within a close-knit community. The colour orange is symbolic of harmony. Gemini strive to keep things as mellow and balanced as possible. Other colours that bring an element of stability and sombreness is black. It tones down the fickleness of a Gemini and gives to their versatility a channelised direction.

CANCER: A moon ruled sign, they are shy. The colours that are best for the Cancer sign are blue, white and sea green. These colours keep these sensitive and caring people at their best, though their emotional side always remains predominant. As this is also the sign of the exaltation of Jupiter, the planet of benevolence, yellow is also an auspicious colour for the Cancerians for success in any undertaking and for a positive frame of mind. Colours like violet will help them manifest their ideas and expectations.

LEO: The royal sign of the zodiac ruled by the Sun, the planet symbolises the supreme self-principle. Leos like to dress in all bright and bold colours and the colour best suited for them is the colour of the sun – orange.

Wearing orange will add to their charisma and magnetic aura. They also have a penchant for all things bright and regal especially colours like purple, and red. One colour that Leos best identify with is gold and shades of bright yellow and orange. It stands for all that is glorious, optimistic and bright and also helps to enhance their sense of self-esteem and of grandeur. Yellow is symbolic of humour, intelligence, courage, and strength and is also an incredibly positive colour for the sign.

VIRGO: The colours that appeal best to a Virgo are pastels and pale shades such as peach and mauve to light blue and light pink. Apart from these, earthy colours like grey, dull brown, and all shades of brown appeal to them. Virgo are reserved and withdrawn by temperament. They are choosey and overly critical. Since it is the night house of Mercury, colours like moss green, bottle green, and green mixed with black are rejuvenating. They inspire creativity and foster harmony and go well with their nature.

A Virgo may feel out of his/her personality if they experiment with red and colours of the red family. The boldest a Virgo can afford to get is by wearing blues, greens and blacks. Blue for Virgo offers a calming energy. The views expressed here are of the author