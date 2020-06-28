STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Spirituality Astrology

Air Signs & People they Attract

They are intelligent, versatile, and lively beings with a knack for positivity, always looking at the brighter side of life even under severe circumstances.

Published: 28th June 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

GEMINI: They are intelligent, versatile, and lively beings with a knack for positivity, always looking at the brighter side of life even under severe circumstances. They thrive on the principal of gratitude and kindness, always working to make the society a more modest and happier place to be in, put together by their contribution to it.

Ruled by Mercury, Geminis are smart and quick-witted talkers with great conversational skills. Geminis have an exceptionally good understanding of technical terms and concepts and need constant intellectual stimulation.

Along with their communicative abilities, their personality allows them to show one face or another, depending on what works best for them. Hence, the people who are attracted to Geminis crave excitement as with them, the introverted will not only be taken out of their comfort zone, but also because of a Gemini’s innate energy, they will feel comfortable and confident around in their company.

LIBRA: They are easy-going and idealistic people who are in touch with their spiritual side and, thus, they tend to explore many different ideas, philosophies, and religions. They like choices and would never want to discontent an idea or a concept that could help them down the line.

Libras have a highly developed conscience, accompanied by substantial intellectual capacities. Their personality is one where personal growth and happiness coexists with respect for others and values determined by ethics and good behaviour. Balanced and fair-minded, they are peaceful.

They’re also natural negotiators who go out of their way to make sure that justice is served, and that everyone is happy. They attract people seeking balance and equality in their lives and relationships. They draw in people who want the best for themselves in the way of a high-quality partner who will make their life better in every possible way.

AQUARIUS: They have been blessed with the ability to express themselves in their own unique way along with being independent, inventive, free-spirited, unpredictable, detached and greatly confident. Governed by the principles of liberty and solidarity, besides being infused with a rock-hard idealism that makes them capable of defending their ideas with a stoic sense of self-sacrifice.

They are extremely kind-hearted and always look for the good in others, and are always trying to be supportive of their friends. They also always try to avoid conflict, yet they do not hesitate to take a stand for themselves when necessary.

Thus, those who are attracted to Aquarius crave a life filled with meaning and are inspired by their generous spirit. They take their selflessness and caring nature as not only the mode of sustainability of a relationship, but also their voicing of opinions as the right pathway to attain both confidence and courage.

(The views expressed here are of the author)

Stay up to date on all the latest Astrology news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
China may come back with greater vigour: Ex-RAW Additional Secretary
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | PTI)
India's Covid count crosses 5 lakh, Centre says helping Delhi big time in tackling surge
Representational image
Pandemic brings a slew of uncertain days for sex workers
India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp