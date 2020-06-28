Air Signs & People they Attract

Nitin Manchanda By

GEMINI: They are intelligent, versatile, and lively beings with a knack for positivity, always looking at the brighter side of life even under severe circumstances. They thrive on the principal of gratitude and kindness, always working to make the society a more modest and happier place to be in, put together by their contribution to it.

Ruled by Mercury, Geminis are smart and quick-witted talkers with great conversational skills. Geminis have an exceptionally good understanding of technical terms and concepts and need constant intellectual stimulation.

Along with their communicative abilities, their personality allows them to show one face or another, depending on what works best for them. Hence, the people who are attracted to Geminis crave excitement as with them, the introverted will not only be taken out of their comfort zone, but also because of a Gemini’s innate energy, they will feel comfortable and confident around in their company.

LIBRA: They are easy-going and idealistic people who are in touch with their spiritual side and, thus, they tend to explore many different ideas, philosophies, and religions. They like choices and would never want to discontent an idea or a concept that could help them down the line.

Libras have a highly developed conscience, accompanied by substantial intellectual capacities. Their personality is one where personal growth and happiness coexists with respect for others and values determined by ethics and good behaviour. Balanced and fair-minded, they are peaceful.

They’re also natural negotiators who go out of their way to make sure that justice is served, and that everyone is happy. They attract people seeking balance and equality in their lives and relationships. They draw in people who want the best for themselves in the way of a high-quality partner who will make their life better in every possible way.

AQUARIUS: They have been blessed with the ability to express themselves in their own unique way along with being independent, inventive, free-spirited, unpredictable, detached and greatly confident. Governed by the principles of liberty and solidarity, besides being infused with a rock-hard idealism that makes them capable of defending their ideas with a stoic sense of self-sacrifice.

They are extremely kind-hearted and always look for the good in others, and are always trying to be supportive of their friends. They also always try to avoid conflict, yet they do not hesitate to take a stand for themselves when necessary.

Thus, those who are attracted to Aquarius crave a life filled with meaning and are inspired by their generous spirit. They take their selflessness and caring nature as not only the mode of sustainability of a relationship, but also their voicing of opinions as the right pathway to attain both confidence and courage.

(The views expressed here are of the author)